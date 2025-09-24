Embracing the economic potential of AI

Support to help businesses harness artificial intelligence.

A new programme helping Scottish companies seize the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) has been launched.

Supported by nearly £1 million of Scottish Government funding, it will offer small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) a range of support – including tailored consultancy services and grants – to introduce or expand the use of AI in order to develop new products and services, grow market share and attract new investment.

The programme will be delivered by enterprise agencies – Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and South of Scotland Enterprise – together with The Data Lab, Scotland's innovation centre for data and artificial intelligence and the Scottish AI Alliance.

It is the first initiative to be delivered as part of AI Scotland, a transformation programme designed to support the adoption of AI. Businesses can find out more about support available on the Find Business Support website.

To launch the programme, Business Minister Richard Lochhead visited the Edinburgh Trams depot at Gogarburn in Edinburgh. Edinburgh Trams has been working with Edinburgh-based technology consultants Integrated Human Factors to develop a wearable fatigue monitoring device.

The Minister yesterday said:

“Artificial intelligence is a hugely powerful, rapidly-evolving tool that can support and drive our economy. It can enable businesses to work smarter, to innovate and empower and support its workforces. The project being developed by Integrated Human Factors and Edinburgh Trams is a great example of this. “This national programme will help ensure SMEs across the country have the right support and guidance in place to explore and develop how the adoption of AI could support expansion, competitiveness and open new markets. I’d urge all businesses to find out more about the support and guidance now available to them. “The programme also marks an important first step in establishing AI Scotland, a true partnership bringing together expertise from across the public and private sectors to help ensure our economy, and indeed our society, is well placed to harness AI as a tool for economic growth and a force for good across society.”

Managing Director of Productivity & Business Growth at Scottish Enterprise Rhona Allison yesterday said:

“The potential for AI to drive efficiency and productivity gains and increase companies’ competitiveness is immense. Yet research shows that three quarters of Scottish SMEs aren’t using any AI technologies and don’t have plans to adopt AI in the short term. “We understand that businesses might be finding it difficult knowing where to start on AI adoption. That’s why the delivery partners have drawn on their experience to develop this ambitious Scotland-wide programme. It highlights the transformative potential of AI, considers the challenges of adoption, and makes practical support available to companies looking to embed AI in their operations.”

Background

The Business Minister announced the national AI adoption programme as part of Scotland’s National Innovation Week. National Innovation Week

Businesses can access support available through the programme at: AI Scotland National AI Adoption Programme | Find Business Support

The launch of a national AI adoption programme for SMEs forms part of a Programme for Government 2025-26 commitment to establish AI Scotland, a transformation programme founded on a partnership of business, academia, agencies and government.

Research commissioned by Scottish Enterprise estimates that AI could potentially increase Scotland’s GDP by between £2.74bn and £19.33bn over a no-AI scenario by 2035.