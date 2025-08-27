Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Emergency Alert test follows use in Storm Darragh
- Also published by:
- Wales Office
People across Wales are being reminded to expect the second-ever national Emergency Alert test in September.
The system is designed to help protect lives by delivering urgent safety advice directly to mobile phones during major emergencies.
Mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will receive the alert at around 3pm on Sunday 7 September.
The drill follows the use of the system in Wales during Storm Darragh in December 2024, when a rare red weather warning was issued. The alert was authorised by UK Government minister Pat McFadden.
Around three million people across Wales and south‑west England received the message, which warned of dangerous and potentially life‑threatening conditions.
During the national test on 7 September, mobile phones will vibrate and emit a loud siren‑like sound for up to ten seconds. A test message will appear on screens, making it clear the alert is a drill.
Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, said:
On Sunday 7 September at around 3pm, mobile phones on 4G and 5G networks across Wales and the whole of the UK will vibrate and emit a loud siren-like sound for up to ten seconds, marking one of the biggest public safety exercises in our nation’s history.
There’s no app or sign-up, just a life‑saving alert when it matters. This UK‑wide test will help ensure it works as it should when we need it.
We used the system during Storm Darragh to alert around three million phones when there was a red weather warning meaning lives were at risk.
Ahead of the test, the government is running a public information campaign to notify people it is taking place, including communications targeted at vulnerable groups such as victims of domestic abuse. The campaign has featured the first national information video in British Sign Language.
Last week, the full text of the test message was revealed for the first time, saying:
This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.
You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.
Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.
Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.
The test will be just the second of its kind and follows a government commitment to test the system regularly to make sure it works optimally and familiarise the public with the alerts. This is in line with standard practice in other countries, such as Japan and the USA.
As well as making clear the test is just a drill, the message will point the public to GOV.UK/PREPARE, a one‑stop website offering practical advice about steps households can take to prepare for emergencies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/emergency-alert-test-follows-use-in-storm-darragh
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Child Benefit action to save £350 million from claimants abroad22/08/2025 16:05:00
Child Benefit will be stripped from tens of thousands of people who have moved abroad in a major clampdown expected to save £350 million.
One Month To Go: Nation urged to prepare for Emergency Alerts test07/08/2025 15:10:00
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster calls for the country to prepare for the second national test of the Emergency Alerts system on Sunday, September 7.
Internship Scheme To Get More Working Class Students Into Civil Service01/08/2025 13:25:00
Students from working class backgrounds are set to benefit from a Summer Internship Programme that will be launched to boost social mobility in the Civil Service.
Emergency Alert Test: Frequently Asked Questions30/07/2025 15:10:00
This page answers frequently asked questions about the upcoming national Emergency Alert test taking place on Sunday 7th September 2025.
Emergency Alert Test: Frequently Asked Questions30/07/2025 14:10:00
This page answers frequently asked questions about the upcoming national Emergency Alert test taking place on Sunday 7th September 2025.
Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed24/07/2025 16:27:00
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
More infected blood victims set to receive compensation under changes to scheme23/07/2025 13:10:00
The Government outlines changes to the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme in response to the Infected Blood Inquiry Additional Report
National security powers to be updated to reduce the burden on businesses22/07/2025 13:20:00
Investment security rules under the National Security and Investment (NSI) Act 2021 will be simplified to ease the burden on businesses as part of the Plan for Change.