Emergency Alert Test: Frequently Asked Questions

This page answers frequently asked questions about the upcoming national Emergency Alert test taking place on Sunday 7th September 2025.

When will the test take place?

The test will take place at around 15:00 BST on 7th September 2025.

Why is the test taking place?

Regular testing ensures the system is functioning correctly, should it be needed in an emergency.

Who will receive the test alert?

The test will function like a real life Emergency Alert.

Emergency Alerts work on all 4G and 5G phone networks in the UK. Your mobile phone or tablet does not have to be connected to mobile data or wifi to get alerts.

However, you will not receive alerts if your device is: turned off; connected to a 2G or 3G network; wifi only; or not compatible.

How many mobile phones are there in the country?

There are approximately 87 million mobile phones in the UK.

What will the test look and sound like?

Devices will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for roughly ten seconds. A test message will also appear on screens.

What will the test message say?

The message will say:

“This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alerts am ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg.”

Do other countries run similar tests?

Lots of other countries operate similar emergency systems and run regular tests, including Japan and the United States of America.

Some countries test their systems monthly, such as Finland, while other countries test their systems annually, such as Germany.

What about my personal data?

Data about you, your device or location will not be collected or shared.

The emergency services and the UK government do not need your phone number to send you an alert.

What should drivers do?

It is illegal to use a hand-held device while driving. Find somewhere safe and legal to stop before reading the message.

What are you doing to support victims of domestic abuse?

Emergency alerts contain life-saving information and should be kept switched on for your own safety.

However, there may be some scenarios where it is sensible to opt out of alerts, including victims of domestic abuse with a concealed phone.

The government will continue ongoing engagement with domestic violence charities and campaigners in the run up to the test, to ensure people know how to switch off alerts on a concealed phone.

How do victims of domestic violence turn off the alerts?

How you opt out depends on your device.

Full instructions telling you how to opt out are available at [https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opting-out]

If you still get alerts after opting out, contact your device manufacturer for help.

What are you doing to support deaf, hard of hearing, blind or partially sighted people?

During the test, audio and vibration attention signals will let you know you have received an alert, if accessibility notifications have been enabled on your mobile phone or tablet.

The government will continue ongoing engagement with disability charities and campaigners in the run up to the test.