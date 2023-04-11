Emergency care to be prioritised during most disruptive industrial action in history

Strike action across England this week will see unprecedented disruption to NHS services, England’s top doctor warned yesteday.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis said that it had been a challenged bank holiday weekend for hospitals in England and that the industrial action by junior doctors, starting at 7am tomorrow, would bring ‘immense pressure’ on services.

The junior doctor walkout began this morning at 7am and will not end until the morning of Saturday 15 April, which is the most extensive action on record.

Junior doctors make up around half of all doctors in the NHS – they are qualified doctors who have anywhere up to eight years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to three years in general practice.

To make sure safe care continues to be available for those in life-threatening situations, NHS staff will be asked to prioritise emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures.

Appointments and operations will only be cancelled where unavoidable and patients will be offered an alternative date as soon as possible.

The NHS has said that people who need care must still access the care they need in the usual way – only using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and using NHS 111 online and other services for non-urgent health needs. Pharmacies and GPs are largely unaffected by the strikes so patients can still get appointments and health advice.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, yesteday said: