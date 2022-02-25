Emergency funding available for storm-damaged facilities

Organisations affected by the recent storms can apply for up to £15,000 from our Storm Relief Fund.

Storm-damaged facilities could soon be back up and running thanks to our new Storm Relief Fund.

Organisations with facilities – such as clubhouses, courts and pitches – affected by the recent storms can now apply for grants of up to £15,000 after we added an emergency storm damage option to our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund.

Whilst the effects of the recent storms and the subsequent flood damage are still being assessed, we want to ensure community sports facilities aren’t forgotten and are ready to reopen as soon as possible.

What can funding be used for?

The money could be used to repair storm-damaged building and roofs, grass and artificial pitches, decontaminate flooded clubhouses, replace damaged electrical systems or clear blocked drains.

Other items needed may include the hire of skips, pressure hoses or tarpaulins to secure exposed buildings (for use only when safe to do so).

What won’t we fund?

Clubs should, in the first instance, contact their insurers to ensure none of the damage incurred is covered under their insurance policy.

The Storm Relief Fund won’t be able to fund the loss of income, barring stock etc., or the routine maintenance and repairs resulting from everyday wear and tear.

Any works covered by your insurance policy would also be ineligible for funding.

Football

Any funding requests to us for projects that include football will need to be part of a multi-sport offering.

For football-only projects, organisations should email the Football Foundation via enquiries@footballfoundation.org.uk

Who can apply?

Your organisation can apply if you’re responsible for the facility and:

a not-for-profit voluntary group or sports organisation

a not-for-profit community club or organisation

a registered charity

a not-for-profit company

a community interest company (CIC) with three directors or other social enterprise

a leisure operator, operating a single site

a public body such as a local authority, parish or town council, education establishment (you will need to provide £:£ matched funding).

How do I apply?

If you need £15,000 or less, please use our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund application form and use ‘Storm 22’ as the project title.

Apply now

If you need more than £15,000, please call us to discuss it on 03458 508 508 or email funding@sportengland.org.

Additional Information

To support your application, we’ll need you to submit a photo of your storm-damaged facility, which can be uploaded as part of your application.

If you would prefer to send this by email, please send it to funding@sportengland.org quoting the Unique Reference Number of your application.

Within the application, please tell us the date the damage occurred.

How long will it take?

We aim to give you a decision within 10 working days.

Need assistance?

If you’re unsure of the requirements or need assistance with your application, please call us on 03458 508 508 or email funding@sportengland.org.