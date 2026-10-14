Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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Emerging defence capabilities get a HEADS UP from Dstl trial
Taking a human-centred approach to designing head-mounted equipment will increase the performance and effectiveness of warfighters and reduce the risk of injury.
A trial by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is taking a human-centred design approach to novel capabilities that are worn or carried. The research will improve the performance of warfighters and reduce the risk of long-term injury.
Today’s warfighters are more highly equipped than ever before with numerous capabilities that enable the user to manoeuvre and communicate, detect, and engage threats. Many of these capabilities are mounted on the head such as night vision goggles and, increasingly, virtual reality and augmented reality systems.
Increased mass on the head is associated with increased metabolic and thermal demands, increased biomechanical loading and muscle strain of the neck, and increased attentional and cognitive demands, all of which could impact performance.
How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:Equipment designed around soldiers
Dstl’s HEADS UP project, being delivered in collaboration with the University of Chichester and QinetiQ, involves serving soldiers from the Queen’s Royal Hussars, Princess of Wales Royal Regiment, Royal Dragoon Guards, and Royal Engineers participating in a research trial at the University of Chichester. Participants are invited to wear a custom designed rig simulating different head-mounted load configurations whilst conducting a variety of representative military tasks.
Matt, the Dstl lead from the Human Augmentation project, said:
The trial puts the soldier at the centre of new equipment design.
By reducing the negative effect of equipment, such as fatigue, we can improve performance and effectiveness.
This will improve the soldier’s lethality, agility, and resilience.
A comprehensive range of physiological, biomechanical, and cognitive measures are being collected, including movement speed, muscle activity, motion capture, metabolic cost, cognitive performance, and eye-tracking. Together, these assessments provide an interdisciplinary understanding of how head-mounted equipment influences soldier performance.
Professor Sam Blacker, University of Chichester, said:
The Occupational Performance Research Group at the University of Chichester specialises in improving health and performance in physically demanding occupations, particularly the military. Our work ranges from collecting data in the field and running studies in our sport and exercise science laboratories.
For this particular project we have brought together a multidisciplinary team of researchers from the University of Chichester and QinetiQ to investigate the effects of carrying additional load mass on the physical and cognitive aspects of soldier performance.
The findings will support the development and adoption of new capabilities across the Ministry of Defence using a human-centric approach.
Find out more about what Dstl does and how to work with us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/emerging-defence-capabilities-get-a-heads-up-from-dstl-trial
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