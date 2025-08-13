techUK
Emerging Tech Working Group Launching This September
In September, techUK will launch a brand-new Emerging Tech Working Group.
This will bring together many of techUK's most innovative member companies to build new connections, receive timely sector updates from senior stakeholders, collaborate on ensuring UK leadership at the convergence of emerging technologies, and shape techUK's future Emerging Tech activity.
Working Group members will span a wide range of technologies and sectors, including but not limited to AI, Quantum, Robotics, Semiconductors, Immersive, Web3, Creative, Space, and Gaming.
Upon selection, members will meet around early-mid September to determine specific objectives for the following year before convening in London or online on a regular basis (likely every 8 weeks) to track and drive progress.
Any techUK member companies that are working in the emerging technologies sector and interested in applying to join the Working Group are invited to complete this short Expression of Interest form by close of play on Thursday 4 September.
The Emerging Tech team will then review all Expressions of Interest to ensure that successful Working Group members represent a broad range of technologies, sectors, UK regions, and organisation size.
We look forward to launching this brand-new techUK Working Group and please reach out to ella.shuter@techuk.org for more information.
