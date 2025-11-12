Emerging technologies in the field of button battery safety: a literature review

The ingestion of button batteries by children is a growing concern amongst both the public and Government. The Office for Product Safety and Standards is undertaking wide-ranging work to review and improve their safety.

This report considers emerging button battery technologies grouped in three categories:

bitterant-based and diagnostic methods

reactive safety technologies

safe-by-design methods

For each innovation, the report outlines:

the approach to minimising harm

the mechanism of physical or chemical action

the efficacy and effectiveness in reducing harm

the stage of research and development or commercialisation

For each technology category, the report discusses the current barriers to adoption into the market.

(Source: Office for Product Safety and Standards, 10 November 2025)

