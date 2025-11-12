Business Companion
|Printable version
Emerging technologies in the field of button battery safety: a literature review
The ingestion of button batteries by children is a growing concern amongst both the public and Government. The Office for Product Safety and Standards is undertaking wide-ranging work to review and improve their safety.
This report considers emerging button battery technologies grouped in three categories:
- bitterant-based and diagnostic methods
- reactive safety technologies
- safe-by-design methods
For each innovation, the report outlines:
- the approach to minimising harm
- the mechanism of physical or chemical action
- the efficacy and effectiveness in reducing harm
- the stage of research and development or commercialisation
For each technology category, the report discusses the current barriers to adoption into the market.
(Source: Office for Product Safety and Standards, 10 November 2025)
For more information on battery safety, please see 'Batteries'.
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/emerging-technologies-in-the-field-of-button-battery-safety-a-literature-review
