Emma Clancy announces her departure as CCW chief executive

CCW Chief Executive Emma Clancy will bid farewell to the water sector at the end of September to take up the position of CEO at Salix Finance.

Salix has appointed Emma to lead its organisation in the next stage of its development championing the delivery of energy efficient public buildings and social housing.

It will bring to an end Emma’s tenure as leader of the independent voice for water consumers, which began in July 2020 when the country was engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past three years Emma has helped to transform CCW into a leading campaigning organisation for water consumers at a time when the industry has found its performance under growing scrutiny.

Among the highlights was the delivery of CCW’s independent review of water affordability in May 2021. This set the agenda for a wave of improvements from the sector to support customers struggling to afford their water bill and facing wider vulnerability challenges.

Rob Light, the Chair of CCW, said:

Since joining CCW in 2020, Emma has built up the profile of this organisation, turning it into a real campaigning force for the water sector. Her determination to forge collaborative and productive relationships with all the players across this industry has brought real improvements for customers – and that will continue even as she moves on to her next chapter. I’d like to thank Emma for her focus, her positive attitude and her hard work. I know her success will continue.

Emma Clancy said:

Leading CCW has been a privilege and I have been incredibly proud to work alongside such a brilliant and committed team. A strong, independent and well-resourced consumer voice in the sector has never been more important. I wish everyone across the sector all the very best for the future.

Recruitment for Emma’s replacement will begin in earnest and CCW will provide further updates in due course.