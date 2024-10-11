‘Employers have a responsibility to support the mental health of those who work for them,’ says Minister

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, has stressed the importance of mental health in the workplace during a visit to an employer leading the way with supporting their employees.

Ms Murphy visited brand and signage consultancy Morgan Consults in Cardiff on World Mental Health Day – where this year’s theme is ‘mental health at work’ – to see first-hand how they have benefitted from the Welsh Government’s In-Work Support Service.

The service provides therapeutic support to help employed and self-employed people with mental or physical health conditions to remain in work and between April 2023 and June 2024, supported more than 3,500 people.

After initially hosting a Wellbeing in the Workplace training session, Morgans Consult has since trained up seven Wellbeing Champions and formed a wellbeing group so they can support each other through regular workshops.

They have also introduced mindfulness and meditation sessions, enhanced support for mental health through access to counselling services and carried out a full wellbeing survey of all staff.

Following the visit, Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy yesterday said:

It was fantastic to visit Morgans Consult and see how they are leading the way with Wellbeing in the Workplace training sessions thanks to our In-Work Support Service. Employers have a responsibility to support the mental health of those who work for them and ensure it is easily available and accessible. We are committed to supporting the mental health of people remaining in work and returning to work, as this will provide clear benefits for individuals, organisations and communities.

Michael Kitchen, MS Group People Manager, yesterday said:

The wellbeing workshops at MS-Group have had a significant positive impact on employee morale and productivity. Participants have engaged really well, lots have discussed their improved mental health, and we have developed a stronger sense of community within the workplace.

Earlier this week the Minister also attended a virtual symposium with Canopi, a Welsh Government-funded, confidential mental health support service for NHS and social care staff in Wales.

It offers free, timely mental health support to individuals who feel unable to access other support offered by employer-based services.

Canopi has supported more than 7,000 NHS and social care staff in Wales since 2022.

Between April 2023 and March 2024 3,702 accessed the service and 1,800 people received cognitive behavioural therapy.

Welsh Government recently consulted on the draft Mental Health and Wellbeing, and the Suicide and Self-harm Prevention Strategies for Wales, with the responses being published earlier this week, which are now being considered.