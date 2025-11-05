More than 60 major and many small employers are joining forces with government to tackle the rising tide of ill-health that is pushing people out of work and holding back growth.

Employers join forces with government to tackle ill-health and keep Britain working

Employers and mayoral authorities back plans to support employees to keep people healthy and in work.

A three-year partnership, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, will drive forward the landmark Keep Britain Working Review.

Working in partnership with the government, the initiative will focus on prevention, early support, and better returns to work, helping more people stay in employment and boosting disability inclusion across the UK.

More than 60 major and many small employers are joining forces with the government to tackle the rising tide of ill-health that is pushing people out of work and holding back growth.

The joint effort, developed in response to Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Review, will drive action to prevent ill-health, support people to stay in work, and help employers build healthier, more resilient workplaces.

Published today, the landmark Review sets out the stark reality facing the UK:

One in five working-age adults are now out of the labour force – 800,000 more than in 2019 due to health reasons

The cost of ill-health that prevents work equals 7% of GDP – nearly 70% of all income-tax receipts

UK employment among disabled people stands at 53%, below leading OECD nations

Employers lose 85 billion a year from sickness, turnover, and lost productivity

In response, the government will partner with employers to reshape how health issues and disabilities are managed in the workplace with the launch of employer-led Vanguards.

The Vanguards - including household names such as British Airways, Google, Sainsbury’s, Holland and Barrett alongside Mayoral Combined Authorities and SMEs – are early adopters who will develop and refine workplace health approaches over the next three years to build the evidence base for what works.

They’re committing to embracing the report’s healthy working lifecycle - which aims to reduce sickness absence, improve return-to-work rates, and increase disability employment rates – which the government will work towards developing into a voluntary certified standard by 2029.

It builds on the work the government is doing to give businesses the skilled workforce they need by investing 1 billion annually in disability employment support by the end of the decade – giving people the skills and opportunities to move out of poverty and into good, secure jobs as part of the Plan for Change.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, author of the Keep Britain Working Review, said:

Britain is sliding into an avoidable crisis. Ill-health has become one of the biggest brakes on growth and opportunity. But this is not inevitable.

Employers are uniquely placed to make a difference, preventing health issues where possible, supporting people when they arise, and helping them return to work. If we keep Britain working, everyone wins – people, employers, and the state.

That’s why the action the government is taking forward from my Review is so important. I’m looking forward to working with them and with employers, large and small, to keep people in work, unlock potential and build a healthier, more prosperous Britain.

To help drive this work forward Sir Charlie Mayfield will co-lead a Vanguard Taskforce with Ministers, bringing together employers, disabled people, workers’ representatives, and health experts.

The Taskforce will work with Vanguards to develop the interventions and build the evidence for what works. This will inform wider reform by identifying what approaches could become part of the future employment landscape and drive adoption.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

I want to thank Sir Charlie Mayfield for his excellent work. His message is crystal clear: keeping people healthy and in work is the right thing to do and is essential for economic growth.

Business is our partner in building a productive workforce - because when businesses retain talent and reduce workplace ill-health, everyone wins.

That’s why we’re acting now to launch employer-led Vanguards as part of the Plan for Change, driving economic growth and opportunity across the country.

This front-footed response bolsters the government’s plan to get Britain working again and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive by modernising jobcentres, locally driven support, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

Many more people could remain in work if they receive the right support—and that’s exactly what today’s action is about.

That’s why ‘Keep Britain Working’ is bringing together the expertise of leading UK businesses to help prevent ill health at work wherever possible, and to support those affected stay in work.

We believe that when people are treated with dignity and care, businesses flourish. Through our Plan to Make Work Pay, we’re committed to raising standards so that everyone can share in the benefits of a stronger economy and enjoy a better quality of life.

John Foster, Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer at the CBI, said:

Businesses recognise the urgent need to deliver a positive step-change in how government and firms work together to support people experiencing health-related barriers to work. Today’s report represents a significant milestone in that journey and will be welcomed across the business community.

With the cost of employing people already a barrier to creating jobs, it’s right that the focus is on how to help firms make the most of their considerable investment in health and wellbeing through better data about what works.

Despite being a final report, the task of tackling health-related inactivity is just beginning, and we look forward to working with government and industry over the coming years to translate the report’s principles into action.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham

In Greater Manchester, we’re taking a different approach to supporting people into good work and helping them stay there. Through our prevention demonstrator we’re working across public services, and with our businesses, training and education providers, Good Employment Charter, voluntary sector partners, and communities, to develop a prevention-first approach.

Through Live Well, we’re shaping employment support across the system and growing networks in every neighbourhood to help people overcome barriers to good jobs, whether that’s health, housing, childcare or skills. Across our city region, we’re already seeing what’s possible when we come together to wrap support around people, creating hope, purpose and lasting opportunity, and being part of the employer-led Vanguard will help us continue that important work.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said:

I speak to so many people who say they want to return to work if only we could break down barriers around health which stop that happening.

We’re doing great work already in North East England with more than 300 employers signed up to our Shine good employment scheme, and through our multi-million pound programme of skills training.

I look forward to the Combined Authority working closely with Government and some of our biggest businesses to help people who want to work take opportunities they might otherwise not get.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

In South Yorkshire we’re building the UK’s first Prevention Economy - shifting the focus from fixing problems after they happen, to preventing them in the first place.

We’re encouraging business to invest in the health and wellbeing of people who work for them and working with partners, such as Westfield Health, on our new £7m partnership to create the Sport Legacy Institute.

I’m delighted that South Yorkshire is one of the areas selected by the government to provide new solutions to help people thrive in employment.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward

The East Midlands is a region of potential: potential which will only be unlocked if everyone plays their part. This is the bedrock of inclusive growth: that everyone’s contribution to our society and economy is valued and respected.

The Get East Midlands Working Plan is our commitment to the people of the region that if they step up, we will work across public services to support them in whatever way they need. It’s why we are working so closely with our partners in health, skills, employment support, and in the benefits system: life can be complicated, but support shouldn’t have to be.

The Government has set us a challenging target to achieve, but it is one that we are embracing – because most people are better off in work and we will be a region where more people live that reality.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands

The Keep Britain Working Review gets right to the heart of what I want for our region. It’s about working together with our people and partners, promoting inclusion, and fundamentally recognising that good work and good health go hand in hand - exactly what our West Midlands Works plan is built on.

And by being recognised by government as a Vanguard region, we’re ready to show how local leadership can turn that ambition into action - making the West Midlands the best place to learn, live and work.

Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth Howard Dawber

We want all Londoners to be able to achieve their full potential at work, so are pleased to be part of this innovative work from the government to help more people stay healthy and in employment.

It will support the work we are already undertaking with employers through our Good Work Standard programme and recently published Inclusive Talent Strategy to help people who are facing barriers to employment to overcome them, and is just one of the ways we can work with the government to build a better, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.

Cllr Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council

It’s great to be able to show that business-led ideas to help Keep Britain Working can succeed in rural and coastal areas like Cornwall, not just in big cities.

Our business community is incredibly engaged, with many employers leading the way in helping people with health conditions to thrive at work. This recognition is a real credit to everything they’re doing.

Vanguard & Stakeholder Quotes

Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys plc

I’m delighted that Currys has joined the Keep Britain Working Vanguard initiative, another big step towards a more inclusive and productive workplace. Currys is a major UK employer and helps many thousands onto and up the career ladder. We see firsthand the essential role of work, not just to give people higher living standards, but for their wellbeing and sense of purpose.

We look forward to partnering with the Government and other Vanguard companies to help keep many more people healthy and in work. We believe that economic inactivity caused by ill-health and disability is best tackled through partnership between employers, employees, and health services, and we applaud Sir Charlie Mayfield and his team for their crucial work to make this happen.”

Emma Taylor, Chief People Officer, Tesco

As the UK’s largest private sector employer, we support jobs and local communities right across the country, and we recognise that good work doesn’t just benefit our economy, it’s vital to our national health.

At Tesco, wellbeing comes first at all stages of working life. Through our expanded Stronger Starts scheme we’re already setting more young people up for the world of work, and we see the vanguard scheme as a crucial step towards healthy and fulfilling working lives for all”.

Maria Anderson, Chief People Officer, Holland & Barrett:

The Keep Britain Working Review reinforces what we’ve long championed at Holland & Barrett: prevention drives prosperity - for individuals, for businesses and the wider economy. Our purpose is to add quality years to life, starting with our comprehensive package of support we give our 8,000+ colleagues to help them and their families stay healthy and thrive at work. As a Vanguard employer, we are committed to partnering with government to create a system where wellbeing is embedded in the way we live and work.

Claire Smith, People Director – Restaurants, Nando’s UK & Ireland

We’re really looking forward to working with the team at Keep Britain Working and sharing our experiences as they shape their Healthy Working Lifecycle. From our own community hiring journey, we’ve seen first-hand how powerful it can be to help young people and those facing barriers to employment build confidence at work. Whether they grow with us at Nando’s or take their skills elsewhere, supporting them to develop and thrive helps lay the foundations for happy, fulfilling careers - and that’s something we’re proud to be part of. We believe there’s a seat at the table for everyone here, and we’re deliberate in making that a reality.

Deborah Rees, HR Manager, LSN Diffusion Limited

It has been a pleasure to be involved in the Keep Britain Working Vanguard Business group, and to see so many participants committed to improving the world of work and growing the UK economy.

Sir Charlie and his team encouraged truly honest debate on some extremely thorny issues, and they have acted upon this feedback to shape their recommendations.

LSN are excited to be a part of this work as it grows and evolves, and whilst the backdrop of converging macro factors does present formidable challenges, they are not insurmountable, and we can all play a part in taking things forward for the better. Let’s get to work!

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:

We welcome this groundbreaking review into the number of people out of work due to health reasons and the significant cost of ill-health to the UK economy. As the report sets out, better workplace health support is beneficial for individuals, the NHS and the wider economy. By working together across sectors, we can stem the flow into economic inactivity and unlock the potential of a healthier, more prosperous population.

The recommendations offer a clear path toward fulfilling the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan commitment to set outcome targets for reducing economic inactivity across every Integrated Care Board. Health leaders know that employers have a vital role to play in delivering the shift from treatment to prevention – by creating healthier workplaces and supporting staff to stay well and in work.

The review also builds on excellent work already happening across the system. Health leaders are working closely with employers and other key partners to develop a comprehensive, whole-system approach to help people return to, and remain in, work. Initiatives such as the Health and Growth Accelerators and WorkWell are demonstrating the power of collaboration as they integrate health support with employment services.

Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce

The workplace health crisis is damaging for individuals, employers and the economy. So, this report is a hugely important contribution to tackling the issue and helping businesses access and retain a skilled workforce. The BCC’s evidence to the review was clear – employers want to be part of the solution but need support to play their part.

The report supports several long-standing BCC recommendations including exploring a Statutory Sick Pay rebate for SMEs and pooled access for employee health support in the workplace. But at a time of surging business costs, support and incentives are crucial to ensuring businesses of all sizes can get involved.

Alongside more access to workplace support, fixing the broken fit note system will be crucial to breaking down barriers and raising awareness of solutions. “It’s now imperative that the Government works at pace to put the Mayfield Review recommendations into action. The UK’s economic future depends on the health and vitality of its workforce.

Danny Harmer, Chief People Officer at Aviva said:

We welcome the focus on improving workplace health and are proud to be playing an active role in helping to build a healthier, more productive workforce across the UK.

Phillippa O’Connor, Chief People Officer, PwC

As a vanguard employer in the Keep Britain Working Review, PwC is proud to stand alongside government and industry partners in tackling the systemic challenge of economic inactivity and productivity.

We welcome exploring how data can unlock a deeper understanding of workforce health, wellbeing and potential. At PwC, we’ve seen the benefits of comprehensive health support but one of the biggest opportunities lies in better equipping people managers with the skills to support colleagues - especially during periods of sickness and return-to-work transitions.

We are committed to sharing experiences and recognise the importance of sharing learnings with other employers and government. We look forward to continuing to collaborate across sectors to turn insight into action.

Mike Clancy, General Secretary, Prospect union

Keeping people safe and well at work is one of the core missions of trade unions. Our reps work across the economy to improve health and safety policies and protect the health of their colleagues.

It is welcome to see this issue receiving the focus it deserves from government, and we support the ambition to drive up standards across the economy.

>There is a clear role for regulation to play here but we need to ensure the Health and Safety Executive is properly resourced to undertake this mission.

>Ultimately the biggest improvements in health and safety at work come when employers and unions work together, which is why it is so important that unions are fully engaged in this process. Together we can spread best practice industrial relations across the economy in the coming years.

Kate Nicholls, Chair, UKHospitality

People are at the heart of hospitality and are integral to delivering the brilliant experiences that our sector is known for.

The priorities laid out in the Keep Britain Working Review to go even further to support our teams and develop healthier and more resilient workplaces are the right ones, and I’m pleased that UKHospitality will act as a sector Vanguard to co-ordinate activity, share best practice and drive change.

Dr Robin Cordell, President of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine

We agree on the leading role of employers. Effective work and health advice can enable employers to prevent ill health related to work (primary prevention), to identify early health effects resulting from work so action can be taken on controlling health risks, and adjustments underpinned by a flexible and supportive approach are key to mitigating the impact of ill health on work capacity so enabling people to continue to contribute in work.

FOM also welcomes the creation of a workplace health intelligence unit (WHIU) to collect, analyse and share data. Working with academic partners, FOM is establishing a multidisciplinary College of Work and Health which will have a research pillar to inform evidence-based work and health practice, standards and qualifications. We fully support the drive for a wider and deeper evidence base, focused on what we know works.