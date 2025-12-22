Employers need to prepare for the Employment Rights Act 2025 now, says the CIPD, as Royal Assent is granted

Employers and HR professionals need to understand the roadmap for change that the Government has set out and when changes will impact how they hire and manage people at work

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, comments on the Employment Rights Bill receiving Royal Assent:

“With Royal Assent now granted, employers need to know that some elements of the now-called Employment Rights Act 2025 are effective immediately.

“It’s time to switch gear and move from speculation to preparation. Employers and HR professionals need to understand the roadmap for change that the Government has set out and when changes will impact how they hire and manage people at work.

“For example, unfair dismissal changes to new hires will be effective from January 2027 but will apply to anyone who has completed at least six months in employment, and changes relating to trade union access to businesses will come in from April 2026.

“There’s still much work to do in finalising the detail of the new Act and consultations will start afresh in January. The themes of compromise and close engagement with business bodies, must continue as secondary legislation is decided by Government, to ensure it is workable in practice. And guidance and support will be needed for the many small businesses that don’t have dedicated HR support at present

“As the professional body for HR, the CIPD will support our members to get ready for what’s coming, while continuing to press for clarity and workable solutions so reforms improve security at work without undermining recruitment or growth.”