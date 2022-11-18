Ministry of Defence
Employers thanked for supporting reservists ‘to keep on marching’ at a special awards evening in Cardiff
An amazing 22 Welsh organisations have been presented with the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2022.
The employers from across Wales were recognised for the support they give to the Armed Forces Community at a special event held at the National Museum Wales, Cardiff on September 22.
The compère for the evening was Sian Lloyd and the opening address was given by Neil ‘Jacko’ Jackson Director Defence Relationship Management, who yesterday said:
It’s my great pleasure to be here to celebrate the latest Silver Awardees from Wales as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme.
You are the ones giving reservists paid leave and vital HR support. You are the ones who recognise the unique skills that the Armed Forces community and veterans bring to both society and the workforce. And you are the ones providing top level support to service families as well.
Churchill famously described reservists as twice the citizen, due to having one leg in civil society and the other in the military. So tonight I want to say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of UK Defence and Government, for enabling them to keep marching.
The recipients were:
- Alert Logic UK Ltd
- Allan Morris Transport Limited
- Bangor University
- Ceredigion County Council
- Clecs Media CYF
- Delyn Safety UK Ltd
- Dyfed Powys Police
- EAS Wales – Medical & Rescue
- Excel Civil Enforcement Ltd
- Fantom Factory Ltd
- Merthyr Tydfil CBC
- Myddleton College
- Pembrokeshire County Council
- Regiment Training Group Ltd
- Safety-Counts Ltd
- Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK Ltd
- So Fit Group Ltd
- Tanglewood Group Ltd
- Veteran Owned UK Ltd
- West Cheshire & NW Chamber of Commerce
- Wurkplace Limited
- Your North Ltd
The awards were presented jointly by Brigadier Andrew Dawes CBE, Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade, Commander Steve Drysdale OBE Royal Navy, Maritime Operations Cell Head in Defence Equipment and Support and Wing Commander Martin Morris, AIR Regional Employer Engagement Officer – Wales.
The closing address was given by Brigadier Dawes and his deputy Colonel Sion Walker.
Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, the Silver ERS Award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.
To achieve Silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies. They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.
Mr Tony Fish, the MOD’s Regional Employer Engagement Director for North Wales yesterday said:
“We are delighted that so many employers in Wales have been recognised with the Silver Award. Despite the pressures of the last few years, these companies have taken the time to ensure our Armed Forces community is supported.”
