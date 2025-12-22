Employment Rights Act is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University respond to the Employment Rights Act 2025 becoming law. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:

“Passing the new Employment Rights Act into law is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK and will better align our key employment laws with international standards.

“Reducing unfair dismissal to six months has the potential to take over a million people out of severe insecurity at work, and improve job security for millions more. Taken together with changes to key measure such as zero-hour contracts and day one rights, Work Foundation analysis shows that women, disabled people, ethnic minorities and young people all stand to gain most from the new Act.

“Now the focus must be on ensuring new codes of practice and secondary legislation underpinning the reforms deliver on the spirit of the Act as intended, so that as many workers as possible benefit from two-sided flexibility, extra protections and security at work in the coming years.”