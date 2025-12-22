Think Tanks
|Printable version
Employment Rights Act is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University respond to the Employment Rights Act 2025 becoming law. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:
“Passing the new Employment Rights Act into law is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK and will better align our key employment laws with international standards.
“Reducing unfair dismissal to six months has the potential to take over a million people out of severe insecurity at work, and improve job security for millions more. Taken together with changes to key measure such as zero-hour contracts and day one rights, Work Foundation analysis shows that women, disabled people, ethnic minorities and young people all stand to gain most from the new Act.
“Now the focus must be on ensuring new codes of practice and secondary legislation underpinning the reforms deliver on the spirit of the Act as intended, so that as many workers as possible benefit from two-sided flexibility, extra protections and security at work in the coming years.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
King's Fund - NHS deep into bleak midwinter19/12/2025 13:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, the Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS weekly sit rep data
IEA - Budget speculation kills growth15/12/2025 12:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the latest growth figures
IFS - Cuts to non-health-related benefits shift claimants onto disability benefits15/12/2025 11:05:00
We study four reforms that cut non-health-related benefit provision and find each reform led to increased disability benefit claims.
CSJ - Homelessness Strategy must go further to restore control, order, and hope to British streets15/12/2025 10:05:00
The Homelessness Strategy makes a welcome pivot towards prevention, but must go further to restore control, order, and hope to British streets, says the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)
IFS - Response to government's announcement of extra capital funding for special educational needs15/12/2025 09:05:00
Demand for specialist places has rocketed over the last decade.
The King's Fund - Approaches to vaccine delivery: learning from Gloucestershire ICB’s Covid-19 vaccine programme09/12/2025 10:20:00
Rates of vaccination – one of the most effective public health interventions – are declining in the UK.
The King's Fund - How healthy are Gen Z?08/12/2025 15:25:00
The government wants Gen Alpha (born after 2012) to be ‘the healthiest generation of children ever’, but what about Gen Z? While some of Gen Z (currently aged 13–28) are still categorised as children, a large proportion are transitioning into adulthood or are already fully fledged adults. So, were Gen Z any healthier than previous generations? And is there anything the government can learn from the changing health patterns of this generation?
Child poverty strategy will lift hundreds of thousands of children out of hardship - biggest gains in North West and Yorkshire, finds IPPR08/12/2025 11:05:00
Professor Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, responding to the government’s child poverty strategy