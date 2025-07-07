Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Employment Rights Bill to increase bereavement leave for families who face pregnancy loss
Government announces a new amendment to the Employment Rights Bill which will expand rights to bereavement leave to those who experience pregnancy loss.
- Families suffering pregnancy loss to be given new rights to time off, as part of Employment Rights Bill.
- Entitlements set to benefit the hundreds of thousands of employees affected by pregnancy loss per year.
- Changes put dignity and security back at the heart of work, in line with the Government’s Plan for Change.
Families who experience pregnancy loss before 24 weeks are set to become entitled to protected bereavement leave, under new amendments to the Employment Rights Bill announced today (Monday 7 July).
These amendments form part of the biggest uplift to workers’ rights in a generation, set to benefit half of all UK workers. Hundreds of thousands of employees are impacted by pregnancy loss per year - one estimate for example suggests that there are around 250,000 pregnancy losses caused by miscarriages alone in the UK each year with a further 12,000 impacted by loss due to ectopic pregnancies.
The measures announced today will give those experiencing pregnancy loss at any stage the legal right to take time off work to grieve, giving them much needed support at a difficult time.
This announcement comes as a result of a hard-fought campaign by MP Sarah Owen as Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, with the Government agreeing to bring forward an amendment at in the Lords to make these changes a reality.
Until now, statutory Parental Bereavement Leave has only been available to parents who lose a child under 18 or experience stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy. This compassionate change acknowledges that the grief following pregnancy loss can be just as profound regardless of when it happens.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
For many families including mine that have been affected by pregnancy loss, the decision around returning to work or taking sick leave to grieve properly can make an already painful experience even more difficult.
Grief doesn’t follow a timetable, and expanding rights to leave for pregnancy loss will ensure every family gets the time they need to heal without worrying about their job.
Our Plan for Change is making a difference for hardworking people across the UK. Today’s amendments are the next step in delivering the dignity and respect that they deserve.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:
No one who is going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss should have to go back to work before they are ready.
I am proud that this Government is introducing a day one right to protected time off work after experiencing pregnancy loss, giving people time away from work to grieve and spend time with their families.
Today’s announcement follows the launch of the landmark Parental Leave and Pay Review last week, which will look at ways to fix the parental leave system for millions of parents so that it delivers a better start to life for all children.
These amendments will be designed to ensure they work for businesses, workers and trade unions alike, as part of the wider Plan to Make Work Pay. Government has been informed by engagement with more than 190 businesses and other crucial stakeholders over the past 12 months, in order to get this balance right.
Sarah Owen MP, Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, said:
From my personal experience of miscarriage to the powerful testimony the Women & Equalities Select Committee heard, I know the difference that bereavement leave will make.
It is a bold and necessary move from this Government to see the UK become one of only a handful of countries in the world to recognise pregnancy loss as a bereavement and give workers the right to take time off to grieve.
Nothing will ever take away the pain of losing a pregnancy, but this law change will provide workers with the security of time to grieve and help end the stigma of miscarriage for good.
Vicki Robinson, CEO of the Miscarriage Association, said:
We welcome today’s announcement that, for the first time, miscarriage and other types of pregnancy loss will be formally recognised as bereavement and those affected will have the legal right to take time off work to start to grieve and heal. This is a hugely important step that acknowledges the often very significant impact of pre-24-week loss, not only for those experiencing the physical loss, but for their partners, too.
We’ve been pleased to contribute to the Government’s decision making on this issue and are encouraged that our views, and those of our community, have been heard loud and clear – that pregnancy loss can be experienced as a bereavement like any other.
This positive outcome reflects the strength of our Leave for Every Loss campaign, the dedication of Sarah Owen MP, and the efforts of our partner organisations and individuals who have worked tirelessly for change.
We remain committed to working with the Government as the legislation progresses, to help ensure the new provisions meet the needs of everyone affected by pregnancy loss and support employers in implementing these vital changes.
Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, said:
We welcome amendments to the Employment Rights Bill to include leave for pregnancy loss before 24-weeks.
Families tell us how important it is to have the time they need after pregnancy and baby loss, and statutory leave for all employees, including partners, will help to provide this.
We now look forward to a thorough consultation involving families affected by losses before 24 weeks.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
- This Government is delivering the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation—backed by business and public support. For too long, the UK has lagged behind other advanced economies in modernising employment protections. That’s why we’re banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, ending fire and rehire, introducing day-one rights to sick pay and parental leave, and extending bereavement leave to those facing pregnancy loss through this legislation. These reforms boost job security and wellbeing, which in turn drives productivity and economic growth—the top priority in our Plan for Change.
- Estimates on pregnancy losses due to miscarriage per year can be found on gov.uk here.
- Estimates on pregnancy losses due to ectopic pregnancies can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/employment-rights-bill-to-increase-bereavement-leave-for-families-who-face-pregnancy-loss
