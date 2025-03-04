WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Employment Rights Bill will help create “a modern economy” that works for workers and business
Commenting on the amendments outlined in the Written Ministerial Statement by the Secretary of State Business and Trade, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“This Bill will deliver better pay, security and respect for millions of workers up and down the country.
“These are common-sense reforms that will improve the quality of jobs in this country, boost growth and put more money into people's pockets.
"Policies like banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, ensuring protection from unfair dismissal from day one, and tackling 'fire and rehire' are much needed.
"This is about creating a modern economy that works for workers and business alike – and stopping decent employers being undercut by the bad.
Commenting on agency workers being included in the zero hours ban, Paul said:
“The government is right to close this loophole. To properly crack down on exploitative zero hours contracts, agency workers have to be included. Agency workers will now benefit from more security over their working hours and better protections from bad working practices.”
Commenting on steps to modernise industrial relations, Paul added:
“Union-busting has no place in modern Britain. Corporate bully boys like Amazon throw everything at trying to stop workers from having an independent voice at work.
"This Bill will help to stop this sort of egregious tactics and will mean more workers benefit from a union voice.
“The commitment to deliver e-balloting is also long overdue to bring voting methods into the 21st Century. Unions will also welcome the government’s commitment to repeal the Tories’ unfair and anti-democratic 2016 Trade Union Act ballot thresholds.”
Editors note
- Ministerial statement: Making Work Pay: Government responses to consultation package: https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-statements/detail/2025-03-04/hcws490
