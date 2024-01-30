WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Employment tribunal fees “put a hurdle in front of workers seeking justice”, says TUC
TUC slams new consultation on introducing fees for employment tribunals
Union body says fees will allow “bad bosses” to “ride roughshod over staff”
The government has announced today (Monday) that it has opened a consultation on re-introducing fees in the employment tribunal and the employment appeal tribunal system.
In 2017 the Supreme Court quashed a previous tribunal fees regime because it “effectively prevents access to justice, and is therefore unlawful.”
The TUC says that by seeking to reimpose fees the government is “taking the side of bad bosses” over workers exercising their rights.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“This is another example of ministers taking the side of bad bosses, not working people.
“Now, the government wants to make it even harder for working people to seek justice if they face discrimination, unfair dismissal or withheld wages.
“When P&O Ferries flouted employment law by sacking 800 workers without notice, they did almost nothing about it.
“All working people should be able to enforce their rights. But introducing fees for tribunals puts yet another hurdle in the way of those seeking justice at their most vulnerable moment.
“The Tories have already tried this and failed. Last time they introduced tribunal fees, claims dropped by two-thirds. And the Supreme Court threw them out – saying they interfered with access to justice.
“Working people shouldn’t be picking up the bill for exploitative employers’ poor behaviour. Employment tribunal fees are just an invitation for bad bosses to ride roughshod over workers.”
Editors Note’s
- Employment tribunals dropped by 67% when fees were introduced: https://www.thompsonstradeunion.law/news/commentary/employment-matters/ministry-of-justice-figures-show-significant-drop-in-employment-tribunal-cases
- Employment tribunal fees were introduced by the coalition government in July 2013. Before this, since the creation of the employment tribunal system in 1964, there were no fees for bringing claims or appeals. The Supreme Court quashed employment tribunal fees in July 2017 following a challenge by the union Unison.
- Government consultation: Information on the government’s consultation on introducing fees in the employment tribunals and the employment appeal tribunal system is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/introducing-fees-in-the-employment-tribunals-and-the-employment-appeal-tribunal
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
