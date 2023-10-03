Scottish Government
|Printable version
Empowering communities in Argyll and Bute
Visit to group leading development of Inveraray Pier.
First Minister Humza Yousaf met community group Inspire Inveraray to see first hand their ongoing work to regenerate the local pier as part of wider transformation plans for the area.
The community group purchased the pier in July 2023, using £121,374 from the Scottish Government supported Scottish Land Fund, to bring it back into operation, providing greater access for leisure and water sports, fishing activities and further connections to surrounding towns. The pier had previously been privately owned for 20 years and has been closed to the public for the past five years.
First Minister Humza Yousaf took a tour of the pier ahead of the 51st Travelling Cabinet and discussed how the funding had enabled the group to take on community ownership.
First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said:
“Community empowerment is a key aim for this government and it was great to see in person a perfect example of a local group, supported by the Scottish Government, taking power of local assets for their community benefit as well as supporting the local economy.
“We are fully committed to ensuring that Scotland’s regions are able to thrive and contribute to a growing sustainable economy. I look forward to discussing this with the people of Inveraray and the wider Argyll and Bute area to achieve this within their local communities.”
Background
Find out more about the Scottish Land Fund.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/empowering-communities-in-argyll-bute/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Police Negotiating Board: annual report 2022 to 202303/10/2023 15:05:00
Annual report for 2022 to 2023 produced by the Independent Chair of the Police Negotiating Board (PNB).
Delivering homes in Argyll and Bute03/10/2023 12:05:00
A new development of more than 300 much needed affordable, energy efficient homes has been completed in Argyll and Bute.
Core mental health standards02/10/2023 15:05:00
These core standards support adult secondary services with the aim of improving quality and safety of mental health services for people in Scotland.
Psychological therapies and interventions specification02/10/2023 10:05:00
Specification setting out the aims to improve the delivery of psychological therapies and interventions for everyone accessing and delivering these across Scotland.
Agriculture and Rural Communities Bill29/09/2023 13:05:00
Landmark legislation to support sustainable farming.
Delivering a fair and secure net zero energy system29/09/2023 09:25:00
Plan to secure a just transition to be published next year.
Call for urgent four nations summit on climate change28/09/2023 14:20:00
Scottish and Welsh Ministers press UK Government on new partnership.
Patient Safety Commissioner Bill passed28/09/2023 09:15:00
Legislation to champion patient voice unanimously backed.