Empowering communities in Argyll and Bute

Visit to group leading development of Inveraray Pier.

First Minister Humza Yousaf met community group Inspire Inveraray to see first hand their ongoing work to regenerate the local pier as part of wider transformation plans for the area.

The community group purchased the pier in July 2023, using £121,374 from the Scottish Government supported Scottish Land Fund, to bring it back into operation, providing greater access for leisure and water sports, fishing activities and further connections to surrounding towns. The pier had previously been privately owned for 20 years and has been closed to the public for the past five years.

First Minister Humza Yousaf took a tour of the pier ahead of the 51st Travelling Cabinet and discussed how the funding had enabled the group to take on community ownership.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“Community empowerment is a key aim for this government and it was great to see in person a perfect example of a local group, supported by the Scottish Government, taking power of local assets for their community benefit as well as supporting the local economy. “We are fully committed to ensuring that Scotland’s regions are able to thrive and contribute to a growing sustainable economy. I look forward to discussing this with the people of Inveraray and the wider Argyll and Bute area to achieve this within their local communities.”

Background

Find out more about the Scottish Land Fund.