Welsh Government
|Printable version
Empowering employees to be themselves: Inclusive workplace puts LGBTQ+ Action Plan into practice and champions diversity
As LGBTQ+ History Month draws to a close, the Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn has visited a Welsh workplace already living and breathing recommendations from the recently launched LGBTQ+ Action Plan.
The plan, which sets out how the Welsh Government will make a real difference to the lives, prospects and outcomes for all LGBTQ+ people, was launched at the start of LGBTQ+ History Month as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
It underlines Wales’ intention to advance LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion and includes a wide range of policy-specific actions from improving safety, education, housing, health and social care, to promoting community cohesion and more.
One of the plan’s actions is to encourage private sector employers to be LGBTQ+ inclusive through measures such as improving access to information, advice and guidance on employing LGBTQ+ workers, and implementing equalities policies and procedures that safeguard against LGBTQ+ discrimination.
Principality Building Society is an employer that prides itself on diversity and inclusivity and has had many of the recommended measures of the ‘Inclusive Workplaces’ section of the action plan in effect for several years.
Speaking on a visit there, the Deputy Minister said:
Being able to be yourself in the workplace like I have seen here today is so important to feeling happy at work. It improves the health of workers, leads to better working relationships and can boost creativity and productivity.
As LGBTQ+ History Month comes to an end, we rightly reflect on how far we’ve come in the struggle for equality. Workplaces all across Wales have of course improved in recent decades.
Sadly though, research undertaken during the development of our action plan showed 10% of respondents had experienced verbal harassment while almost a quarter had shockingly been outed at work. This is unacceptable.
Nobody should feel they have to hide who they really are. We want to make Wales the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe. A Wales where hate is consigned to history.
Through our LGBTQ+ Action Plan, we are committed to meaningful change for LGBTQ+ communities. That means wiping out discrimination across the board and empowering all those in employment to be themselves just like the staff here are.
The Deputy Minister met with Principality Building Society’s LGBTQ+ network, which was formed by colleagues of the organisation.
Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality said:
As an organisation that strives to be diverse and inclusive we welcome the LGBTQ+ Action Plan as it mirrors so much of what we are trying to achieve as a leading employer in Wales.
Principality works hard to empower our colleagues to ensure we have an inclusive workplace. Some colleagues have said that it’s led to them, for the first time, feeling comfortable to be their true selves at work.
Shane Prosser, Chair of Principality’s PRIDE network said:
When I started my career in the financial industry back in 2011, with a different employer, I took the decision from my first day not to talk about my sexuality.
This was not because I was embarrassed about being gay, but because I felt that being a gay man would hinder the possibility of me progressing in my career.
When joining Principality in 2018, it all felt very different, and on my first day when I mentioned my partner, there was pure acceptance. I told myself, I can just be me here and be happy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/empowering-employees-be-themselves-inclusive-workplace-puts-lgbtq-action-plan-practice
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government highlights developments to help people with rare diseases and lights up Cathays Park building to raise awareness on Rare Disease Day28/02/2023 16:15:00
The development of a new app, which allows users to share their health profile and potentially draw attention to rare or complex medical conditions with health services, both in the UK and abroad – like a passport – has been highlighted on Rare Disease Day by Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan.
New milk processing facility for Pembrokeshire: Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council secure new jobs and investment at Pembrokeshire Food Park28/02/2023 10:05:00
The Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council have completed the sale of land to a Pembrokeshire-based company for the development of a new milk-processing facility in the county, as part of a multi-million-pound investment.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board put into Special Measures with board stepping aside27/02/2023 15:15:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will be put into special measures because of serious concerns about performance, leadership and culture.
Programme offers new route into Welsh secondary teaching27/02/2023 11:15:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh language has announced that the Cynllun Pontio, a programme which trains primary school teachers to become secondary school teachers, will continue for the next academic year.
New innovation strategy launched for a stronger, fairer and greener Wales27/02/2023 10:15:00
Working together for better jobs, improved health and care services, a greener environment and a more prosperous economy are the missions at the heart of a new innovation strategy for Wales being launched today by the Welsh Government.
Daffodil Heart Display Demonstrates Love for Welsh Food & Drink on St David’s Day27/02/2023 09:15:00
Visitors to Cardiff Castle can show their love for Welsh food and drink this St David’s Day by sharing snaps of a specially commissioned heart-shaped daffodil installation.
Wales sea-ing a big boost in cruise calls in 202324/02/2023 12:05:00
Wales will welcome the highest number of cruise ship calls to date this year, with 91 ships expected to call at Welsh ports.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data23/02/2023 15:10:00
A Welsh Government spokesperson responded to latest NHS Wales Performance Data
Over £22m Farming Connect support for Welsh farmers23/02/2023 14:10:00
A new £22.9m Farming Connect programme will be available for farmers in Wales over the next two years to support them as they prepare to move to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths announced today.