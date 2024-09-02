Empowering future innovators with NCFE’s learner competition

We know that educators in the further education sector are always seeking new ways to engage their students and prepare them for the future. The Assessment Innovator Learner Competition, in partnership with Ufi Voctech Trust, offers a unique opportunity for learners to showcase their creativity by designing AI-driven ideas that could positively impact the way assessments and exams are conducted in the future.

Why encourage your students to participate?

Engaging your students in this competition is more than just a chance to win prizes. It’s an opportunity to spark their interest in how learning is evidenced and assessed. Here are a few reasons why you should consider integrating this competition into your teaching:

The ideas your students generate could shape the future of FE assessments, making them more relevant, efficient, and inclusive. Who better to reimagine assessment methods than the learners themselves?

This competition encourages students to think critically about the role of AI in education, giving them hands-on experience in problem-solving and innovation: skills that are increasingly valuable in today’s job market.

The winning learning provider will receive £750, and the winning learner or team will receive £250, with more prizes for second and third place. These funds could provide much needed resources for your classroom, supporting further innovative projects and enhancing the learning experience.

What we’re looking for

Entrants will need to consider a range of factors, including the potential benefits and challenges of using emerging AI technologies within the assessment space. They will need to present their ideas in either a 6-minute video presentation or a 6-slide presentation which effectively communicates the features, functionality, and benefits of their proposed solution. By participating, learners will have the chance to influence how their own education and that of their peers might be evaluated in the future.

How you can provide support

With no one set approach for supporting learners with this competition, there are a number of ways you can tailor your level of support to fit around your workload:

Integrate into lesson plans: use the competition as a project within your curriculum. Encourage students to explore how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to improve assessment methods relevant to their courses. This not only enriches their learning experience but also ties in with their ongoing studies.

Encourage collaboration: foster a sense of healthy competition by encouraging students to work in teams. This will allow them to build on each other’s strengths, leading to more comprehensive and innovative solutions.

Flexible participation: if class time is tight, consider assigning the task as a homework project. This way, students can choose to engage with the competition without feeling pressured by time constraints during lessons, while also being empowered to work independently.

Important dates and how to enter

The competition will be open for entries from 2 September to 31 October 2024. Encourage your students to start thinking about their ideas now and visit the NCFE website for more information on how to enter.