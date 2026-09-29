Scottish Government
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Empowering schools
Proposals published to start dialogue with local authorities.
A report from an experienced former headteacher on how to improve the way schools are funded and governed has been published.
John Wilson, an Independent Professional Adviser to the Scottish Government, was appointed to identify priorities for reform based on his extensive experience as a secondary headteacher.
His recommendations, which will be considered as part of a three-month dialogue with local authorities, include:
- creating Local Schools Authorities to take on statutory responsibility for the delivery of school education
- reviewing how schools measure success while making it easier for them to collaborate and share best practice with each other
- clearly defining and ring-fencing national funding for education, and improving consistency in the way this funding is recorded by local authorities.
Education Secretary Màiri McAllan yesterday said:
“We are determined to continuously drive improvement in Scottish education – raising standards, empowering schools and reducing variation across council areas and schools.
“There is a great deal to be proud of already. This year’s exam results showed rising attainment across the board in National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers and the second consecutive narrowing of the poverty related attainment gap. Recent statistics show the number of young people in work, training or study nine months after leaving school is at a joint record high and record numbers of young people are being accepted into university. This includes a record number from our most deprived backgrounds.
“However, I am also clear-eyed about the need for change and for excellence. As well as developing a new curriculum and creating phone-free learning environments across Scotland, we’re seizing the opportunity provided by the public service reform agenda to address core issues in our education system.
“This report provides an invaluable contribution to this process, and I’m grateful to John Wilson and everyone else who took part. This publication is intended to contribute to a dialogue with councils. I look forward to setting out our response to the recommendations once that process is complete.”
Background
Independent Professional Adviser report: Strengthening Scotland’s Education System Through Empowered Schools
Shaping public service reform – gov.scot
Exam passes up at all levels – gov.scot
Delivering educational improvements – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/empowering-schools/
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