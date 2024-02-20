Enabling green choices for net zero

This POSTnote summarises the challenges and options for enabling and encouraging of low-carbon actions by individuals in sectors with the highest emissions.

To achieve the 60% reduction in consumer emissions the CCC has stated is needed to meet Net Zero targets, research studies suggest a systems-wide approach is required. This would involve the public and private sector providing the environment and infrastructure that enable individuals to make low carbon choices more easily, while ensuring they have the relevant information to make their decisions.

In the UK Government’s Powering Up Britain: Net Zero Growth Plan, low carbon choices are referred to as ‘green choices’, and described as the public and businesses choosing green products, services, and goods. The plan sets out six principles regarding policies to facilitate green choices. Both the CCC and the House of Lords have recommended that government strategies should incorporate greater societal– and behavioural–change policies and guidance.

Commentators debate the extent to which individuals should be responsible for making green choices as opposed to the regulatory or physical environment not letting them, highlight the need for different actions based on the context and the and the different ways individuals act as consumers, citizens, and within organisations and groups. Health, time, comfort and status can strongly influence individuals’ decisions while finance and regulation are typically stronger motivations for organisations.

Commentators agree that enabling green choices in three high emission sectors would provide progress towards net zero targets, including transport, buildings and consumption of goods and services.

Key points

Reaching net zero targets will require the enabling and encouraging of low-carbon actions by individuals, businesses, and the public sector, also called ‘green choices’.

Addressing the sectors with the highest emissions (transport, built environment, and consumption of products, services and goods) first would likely provide the greatest greenhouse gas reductions. Engagement in green choices may spill over from these into other sectors.

Governments, businesses, and organisations can minimise the effort or cost to individuals of taking green choices by adapting physical and regulatory environments.

Stakeholders and researchers have identified several approaches that may encourage green choices by the public, including: clear and consistent policy direction from governments the use of trusted voices to communicate messages using different forms of public engagement with different groups of citizens having long-term and tailored strategies making green choices more accessible, affordable, attractive, and easy



