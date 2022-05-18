Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Encouraging the next generation of girls to be excited about studying maths and pursuing careers in STEM
Throughout my career and in my years teaching and running schools I have always been clear about the importance of maths and STEM subjects.
I want to encourage the next generation of girls to be excited about studying maths and pursuing careers in STEM. And I am committed to finding ways to remove barriers to girls’ participation in maths, this theme emerged in the survey I conducted last year.
In April 2021, I launched The Big Ask survey. This was a national consultation exercise with children in England, to hear about their aspirations and worries for the future. We received over 550,000 responses, making this the largest ever survey of children in England.
51% of the responses that we received were from girls. From their responses, it was clear that girls are extremely ambitious, and have a range of aspirations that they wish to pursue in the future – from being surgeons, to working as police officers.
Many girls mentioned maths in their responses. As one 8-year-old girl said:
‘I want to have a good job by doing well in school and […] being a mathematician’ – Girl 8.
We know, based on the national attainment statistics, that girls obtain higher or similar grades then boys in maths and physics. In 2021, 88% of girls who studied Maths A level achieved an A* to C grade compared to 84% of boys. These figures are very similar for those who took Physics A level. Nearly a quarter of girls who took Physics received an A* compared to 20% of boys.[1]
However, too often, girls highlighted the barriers they face to pursuing their ambitions, particularly those relating to maths and STEM. Girls explained how harmful gender-based stereotypes continue to circulate in society, which promote restrictive narratives about girls’ roles, aspirations, and abilities. As one 14-year-old girl wrote in her response to The Big Ask:
‘I think that the stigma in girls in science and maths is very toxic. From very young, as a girl I didn’t see any girls taking on that career path and just thought that girls couldn’t do this’ – Girl 14.
From this response, it is clear that girls need encouragement and positive role models to support and motivate them to achieve their goals. As one 16-year-old girl told us, girls need:
‘The right role models to inspire them and […] good teachers to motivate them to do their best so they have lots of options in terms of further and higher education and job opportunities’ – Girl 16.
It is vital that we support girls in achieving their ambitions – through effective public policy, as well as promoting a range of role models for girls, who demonstrate the variety of careers, subjects, and hobbies they can pursue.
This is why, alongside Claire Coutinho MP and Selaine Saxby MP, I hosted a roundtable with education leaders who are already doing great work at encouraging girls into maths and STEM. We were lucky enough to be joined by Tiffany Shephard-Woods from Kings Maths school, Deborah McCarthy from Academies Enterprise, Bruno Reddy from Maths Rockstars, Shahina Ahmed from Eden Girls’ school, Rachel Jerrold from Sir Isaac Newton, Naveen Rizvi from Astrea central and Vanessa Ogden from Mulberry Academies.
During the roundtable, we spoke about the importance of building confidence in girls, especially young girls, to actively participate in maths. And spoke about the importance of showing different career paths maths can give you and the importance of breaking down the gender stereotypes.
We then turned to solutions – how can we ensure that girls are supported to achieve their ambitions. One tool – which I am launching on National Numeracy Day tomorrow – is an interactive quiz connecting the KS3 maths curriculum to careers, skills and everyday life. This will give young people the opportunity to recognise the applications of the maths they are using in their lessons and ‘match’ them with careers suited to their skills and interests. I hope this tool enables young people to see the opportunities that maths can provide.
Of course, this is not the only solution, and we have much more to do to, but I hope with continued efforts we can begin to match the ambitions shown in The Big Ask.
[1] Permanent data table: ‘Entries and Results – A level and AS by subject and student characteristics (single academic year)’ from ‘A level and other 16 to 18 results’ – Gov.uk, link.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/05/17/encouraging-the-next-generation-of-girls-to-be-excited-about-studying-maths-and-pursuing-careers-in-stem/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Where can I go with maths? A resource for young people connecting maths to careers, skills and everyday life18/05/2022 12:15:00
Yesterday, I wrote about my work on promoting maths and STEM subjects for girls and how important this is.
Two weeks left to respond to our Family Review Call for Evidence17/05/2022 13:25:00
The Family Review is exploring all aspects of modern family life and how families understand themselves. The Review will allow us to look at how families can best be supported, with a particular focus on children’s perspectives on family life. It will bring together the best available evidence on the effectiveness of current Government support and community-led support networks.
Recognising Foster Care as part of Foster Care Fortnight13/05/2022 13:38:00
The Big Ask was the largest-ever survey of children in England, with over 550,000. This enables us to dig down to understand the experiences of particular groups of children, such as those in care.
The Children’s Commissioner’s response to the Queen’s Speech11/05/2022 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner yesterday responded to the Queen’s Speech.
Children’s Commissioner presents initial findings of Attendance Audit to Attendance Action Alliance09/05/2022 15:10:00
My first task as Children’s Commissioner was to listen to England’s children as we emerged from the Covid pandemic, to hear their views about life today and their aspirations for the future.
Dame Rachel De Souza DBE visits Community Paediatric service06/05/2022 12:10:00
Families supported by the Edwin Lobo Centre in Luton were at the heart of a visit by Dame Rachel De Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England on Friday 29th April.
Family Review: Call to action for children05/05/2022 11:10:00
Family is a core pillar of my work as Children’s Commissioner. It was clear from children’s responses to ‘The Big Ask’ that family is very important to children.
The Big Ask Voices: Shining a light on young carers17/03/2022 15:38:00
March 16 marked National Young Carers’ Action Day and this year we would like to shine a light on what young carers told us in The Big Ask about their lives and priorities, their aspirations and worries for the future.