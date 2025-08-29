End Digital Poverty Day: How to Get Involved

On Friday 12 September, communities across the UK will come together for End Digital Poverty Day – a national moment to highlight the urgent need to close the digital divide. From local workshops to national campaigns, partners, supporters, and organisations of every size are uniting under a shared commitment: to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has the access, skills, and confidence to thrive in a digital society.

This year’s activities demonstrate both the scale of the challenge and the strength of collective action. Charities, local authorities, businesses, and community groups are leading initiatives that range from hands-on training and device loan schemes to policy discussions, awareness events, and wellbeing support. Together, these efforts show what is possible when collaboration drives progress, and why ending digital poverty is not a distant ambition but an urgent, achievable goal.

To support partners, we have produced a communications and fundraising toolkit, designed to help organisations amplify their impact, raise awareness, and generate support. The toolkit can be downloaded here.

Below is a directory of events and initiatives taking place around End Digital Poverty Day 2025:

MPFT Digital (NHS) – End Digital Poverty Day Event

Location: Keele in Town, 53 Ironmarket, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 1PE

Date & Time: Friday 12 September 2025, 10:00am – 3:30pm

MPFT Digital is bringing together local partners for a day of support, advice, and practical help. The event will offer free guidance on digital skills, health, finance, and wellbeing, with friendly faces on hand to help with everyday challenges. Everyone is welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend and help spread the word.

Organisations confirmed so far include:

Friends of the Guildhall

DESMOND for Type 2 Diabetes

Support Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council – Health Finder App

MPFT Digital Angels (digital skills support)

MPFT Gambling Harms Team

MPFT Talking Therapies

Aspire Housing – Money Advice

More details here

Cambridgeshire Digital Partnership – In-Person Networking Event

Location: St Ives Corn Exchange, The Pavement, St Ives, PE27 5AD

Date & Time: Thursday 11 September 2025, 12:45pm – 2:45pm

Cambridgeshire Digital Partnership is hosting a free networking event to mark End Digital Poverty Day. Bringing together national, regional, and local partners, the session will explore digital poverty as both a barrier to inclusion and a driver of wider inequality. Attendees will hear how organisations are shaping policy, improving local support, and empowering citizens to strengthen their wellbeing through digital access and skills. Open to anyone interested in advancing digital inclusion in Cambridgeshire, the event will be hosted by Will Plant, Digital Inclusion Lead at Connecting Cambridgeshire.

More details here

Cornwall Council – Community Digital Champions and Tech Loan Scheme

Location: Across Cornwall

Date: September 2025 (as part of End Digital Poverty Day activities)

Cornwall Council is marking End Digital Poverty Day by showcasing the impact of its Community Digital Champions and Tech Loan scheme. Working with over 100 organisations, the initiative trains trusted community members to provide digital support through free training delivered by Digital Unite. Once trained, Champions help residents get online, access services, improve health, combat loneliness, find work, and build digital skills.

The scheme also provides free device loans, ensuring that more people across Cornwall can benefit from digital access and opportunities. Case studies and films share the stories of Digital Champions making a tangible difference in their communities, from St Petrocs to care homes and community orchards.

More details here

These events are just part of the growing movement that End Digital Poverty Day represents. Each initiative – whether offering digital skills support, building policy momentum, or equipping communities with tools and training – contributes to a collective effort to ensure no one is left behind.

The day will culminate in the End Digital Poverty Day Gala Reception at Bankside Gallery, London – an evening bringing together leaders from government, industry, and the third sector to reflect on progress and share what works in practice. Tickets are £45, with proceeds directly supporting the Digital Poverty Alliance’s delivery programmes.

Secure your ticket here