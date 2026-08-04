End Digital Poverty Day to become week-long campaign in DPA’s 25th anniversary year

End Digital Poverty Day will become End Digital Poverty Week this September, as the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) marks its 25th anniversary by widening an important annual moment into a national campaign.

Taking place from 7 to 13 September, the week builds on the shared point in the calendar that End Digital Poverty Day has created in previous years. The change recognises digital poverty cannot be reduced to one issue, audience or day of attention. It affects how people learn, work, manage money, access essential services and stay connected.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said “End Digital Poverty Day has always given us a moment to bring people together, but a single day can only carry so much. Becoming End Digital Poverty Week allows us to tell more of the story, recognise more of the work taking place across the country, and keep attention on the people who are still being held back by the cost of connectivity, lack of access to suitable devices, and systems that increasingly assume everyone can participate online.”

The week will include the End Digital Poverty Gala Reception on 10 September at the Royal Watercolour Society Gallery in London. Discounted tickets are available until 31 July for those wishing to attend. The reception will include the announcement and recognition of the 2026 Digital Inclusion Award winners, celebrating signatories of the DPA’s Charter for Digital Inclusion whose work is widening access, strengthening skills, improving services and building partnerships.

To help people take part, the DPA has published a Communications and Fundraising Toolkit with campaign messaging, social media content, fundraising guidance, donation information and activity ideas. It gives partners, communities and individuals practical ways to connect their own channels, events, fundraising and stories to the wider week.

Download the Toolkit Here