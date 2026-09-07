End Digital Poverty Week begins across the UK

End Digital Poverty Week begins today, marking the first time the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA)’s annual campaign has expanded from a single day into a full week.

Running from 7 to 13 September, End Digital Poverty Week brings together industry, government and the third sector across the UK to focus attention on the different ways digital exclusion affects people’s lives, from education and employment to accessing essential services, managing money and staying connected.

The change comes during the DPA’s 25th anniversary year and gives more space to the evidence, experiences and practical work that sit behind digital poverty. It also reflects the reality that digital poverty does not look the same for everyone and cannot be understood through access to a device or connection alone.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said “Digital poverty does not have a single cause, and it does not affect everyone in the same way. Expanding the campaign into a full week gives us more room to look at those different experiences, hear from the people and organisations closest to them, and recognise the work already under way across the country.”

Tomorrow, Tuesday 8 September at 12pm, the DPA will host a webinar with Family Fund examining digital poverty among families raising disabled children on a low income. The conversation will draw on Family Fund’s recent Digitally Excluded research, which found that 93% of respondents were either digitally excluded or at risk of exclusion.

Register Here

Later in the week, the DPA will host the End Digital Poverty Gala Reception at the Royal Watercolour Society Gallery in London on Thursday 10 September, where the winners of the 2026 Digital Inclusion Awards will be announced and recognised. The awards celebrate signatories to the DPA’s Charter for Digital Inclusion whose work is widening access, strengthening skills, improving services and building impactful partnerships. Guests will also be able to take part in an auction and raffle, with prizes donated by Hawksmoor, Experience Days and Delta Force Paintball, while HardSoft is sponsoring drinks for the reception.

Secure Your Place Here

End Digital Poverty Week is also intended to create room for activity beyond the DPA’s own events. The Communications and Fundraising Toolkit includes campaign messaging, social media content, fundraising guidance and practical ideas that organisations can use to share their own work, support the campaign and take part throughout the week.

Download the Toolkit Here

End Digital Poverty Week runs from 7 to 13 September 2026.