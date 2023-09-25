Innovation Agency
|Printable version
End of an era as founding Innovation Agency leaders step down
Innovation Agency staff and partners bade a fond farewell to founding Chair Gideon Ben-Tovim OBE and Vice Chair Bruce Ash, at a special event in Liverpool.
Gideon and Bruce led the Innovation Agency from its inception as the Academic Health Science Network for the North West Coast in 2013, building the leadership team alongside former Chief Executive Dr Liz Mear.
Innovation Agency Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings recently said:
“Gideon has been a fantastic Chair, leading with wisdom and drawing on many years of experience as a leader in the NHS and in his many civic roles.
“He has built strong and trusted relationships with partners throughout the region and he leaves with the gratitude of all our staff and colleagues in the North West Coast.
“Bruce brought his commercial experience and acumen to great effect in steering our economic growth programmes and in chairing the committees which oversee our finance, performance, strategy and governance. His eye for detail and robust oversight have been much appreciated by ourselves and by our host trust, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital – he will be much missed.”
The send-off took place in the Mansion House in Liverpool’s Calderstones Park - chosen in tribute to Gideon’s long held passion for the natural environment to improve wellbeing.
Listen to Gideon describing pivotal moments in his career and anecdotes about life in Liverpool from the 1980s onwards, in the Innovation Agency Podcast.
The Innovation Agency is one of 15 Academic Health Science Networks in England which are about to enter a third, five-year licence with NHS England. Under the terms of the licence, from 1 October the Innovation Agency will be renamed Health Innovation North West Coast.
Original article link: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/news/End-of-an-era-as-founding-Innovation-Agency-leaders-step-down
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Digital boost for occupational health19/09/2023 12:25:00
A ground-breaking project is under way in Liverpool to improve the occupational health (OH) of self-employed people and small business employees.
Know Your Numbers!04/09/2023 15:20:00
This is Know Your Numbers! week, in which the charity Blood Pressure UK aims to raise awareness of high blood pressure and prevent heart attacks and stroke.
Psychology workforce initiative shortlisted for national awards17/08/2023 10:20:00
A collaboration led by the Innovation Agency to create a new role in mental health has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards.
Bunker and tunnel detection innovation shines with support from Defence Innovation Loans02/08/2023 16:15:00
Silicon Microgravity secured a DASA Defence Innovation Loan to further develop and commercialise their micro-chip technology for autonomous tunnel and bunker detection
Report highlights boost to asthma treatment18/07/2023 12:25:00
A new report showcases the impact of a programme to improve access in the North West Coast to a simple test for asthma diagnosis.
Reflections from NHS England Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis05/07/2023 11:25:00
NHS Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis reflected on life before the NHS and the milestones of the last 75 years, in an interview with the Innovation Agency.
NWC Research and Innovation Award winners27/06/2023 12:25:00
The winners have been announced at an event recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Transforming the management of high blood pressure12/06/2023 10:25:00
People with high blood pressure are receiving better care thanks to an improvement programme delivered by the Innovation Agency and fellow AHSNs across England.