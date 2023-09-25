End of an era as founding Innovation Agency leaders step down

Innovation Agency staff and partners bade a fond farewell to founding Chair Gideon Ben-Tovim OBE and Vice Chair Bruce Ash, at a special event in Liverpool.

Gideon and Bruce led the Innovation Agency from its inception as the Academic Health Science Network for the North West Coast in 2013, building the leadership team alongside former Chief Executive Dr Liz Mear.

Innovation Agency Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings recently said:

“Gideon has been a fantastic Chair, leading with wisdom and drawing on many years of experience as a leader in the NHS and in his many civic roles. “He has built strong and trusted relationships with partners throughout the region and he leaves with the gratitude of all our staff and colleagues in the North West Coast. “Bruce brought his commercial experience and acumen to great effect in steering our economic growth programmes and in chairing the committees which oversee our finance, performance, strategy and governance. His eye for detail and robust oversight have been much appreciated by ourselves and by our host trust, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital – he will be much missed.”

The send-off took place in the Mansion House in Liverpool’s Calderstones Park - chosen in tribute to Gideon’s long held passion for the natural environment to improve wellbeing.

Listen to Gideon describing pivotal moments in his career and anecdotes about life in Liverpool from the 1980s onwards, in the Innovation Agency Podcast.

The Innovation Agency is one of 15 Academic Health Science Networks in England which are about to enter a third, five-year licence with NHS England. Under the terms of the licence, from 1 October the Innovation Agency will be renamed Health Innovation North West Coast.