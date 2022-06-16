Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
End To Friday Prison Releases
Government announces the end to vulnerable prisoners being released on a Friday.
David Lloyd and Emily Spurrell APCC Leads for Criminal Justice respond to the announcement:
“We welcome the government announcement which will see an end to vulnerable prisoners being released on a Friday.
“This is a simple and cost-effective step which could make a significant difference to the likeliness of prisoners re-offending.
“Those who suffer with mental ill health or homelessness, in particular, strongly rely on support agencies, many of which have less capacity, only operate during the week or close early on Fridays for the weekend.
“Although prisoners are supported prior to their release, those initial few hours and days are crucial in determining whether they re-offend or take steps to get their lives back on the right path.
“Leaving vulnerable newly released prisoners sleeping rough can only increase the risk of re-offending and if this can be avoided than it certainly should be.
“As PCCs we are committed to ensuring the whole criminal justice system works together and as part of this it is vital the government explores all aspects if we are to effectively tackle and reduce re-offending.”
Original article link: Government announces the end to vulnerable prisoners being released on a Friday. David Lloyd and Emily Spurrell APCC Leads for Criminal Justice respond to the announcement: “We welcome the government announcement which will see an end to vulnerable prisoners being released on a Friday. “This is a simple and cost-effective step which could make a significant difference to the likeliness of prisoners re-offending. “Those who suffer with mental ill health or homelessness, in particular, strongly rely on support agencies, many of which have less capacity, only operate during the week or close early on Fridays for the weekend. “Although prisoners are supported prior to their release, those initial few hours and days are crucial in determining whether they re-offend or take steps to get their lives back on the right path. “Leaving vulnerable newly released prisoners sleeping rough can only increase the risk of re-offending and if this can be avoided than it certainly should be. “As PCCs we are committed to ensuring the whole criminal justice system works together and as part of this it is vital the government explores all aspects if we are to effectively tackle and reduce re-offending.”
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
New non-fatal strangulation offence comes into force08/06/2022 10:25:00
Abusers who strangle their partners in an attempt to control or induce fear will face up to 5 years behind bars when a new offence came into force yesterday.
New performance tables show how quickly police forces answer 999 calls01/06/2022 10:20:00
Home Office press release: New league tables show how quickly police forces answer 999 calls
Stop collecting large amounts of personal data about rape and sexual assault victims01/06/2022 09:20:00
Information Commissioner calls for an end to the excessive collection of personal information from victims of rape and serious sexual assault
APCC Joint Victims Leads Donna Jones & Sophie Linden respond to the publication of draft Victims Bill25/05/2022 16:15:00
The Government has announced that it will be publishing a draft Victims Bill for pre-legislative scrutiny, a prerequisite to implement a Victims Law.
NPCC AND COLLEGE OF POLICING’S RACE ACTION PLAN24/05/2022 12:05:00
“As the public’s voice in policing, Police and Crime Commissioners recognise the critical importance of improving confidence and trust in policing amongst all of our communities – and in particular Black communities, where we know confidence is low. That is why today, we welcome the fresh energy that is now being invested by Chief Constables into a commitment to tackle the disparities faced by Black people in policing and criminal justice.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE THINK PIECE18/05/2022 16:05:00
APCC Criminal Justice Lead, David Lloyd and Deputy Lead, Emily Spurrell commented on Criminal Justice Think Piece.
CRIME REPORTING – NATIONAL PUBLIC SURVEY18/05/2022 12:10:00
Help shape the future of reporting crime by completing the Police Contact Survey
APCC portfolio responds to Home Affairs Select Committee Report on spiking27/04/2022 11:15:00
Joint Leads for the APCC’s Addictions and Substance Misuse Portfolio, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick, responded to the Home Affairs Select Committee’s report on spiking