Endangered species seized in wildlife smuggling crackdown

Border Force seizes over 250 endangered species and illegal wildlife products as part of an intensive international operation to target criminal networks.

Live snakes, tarantulas and lovebirds have been found crammed into vehicles at the UK border following a global crackdown on wildlife smuggling gangs.

In just one month, Border Force seized more than 250 endangered species and illegal wildlife products at airports, ports and mail depots across the country.

The seizures this autumn were part of an annual international operation to combat illegal wildlife smuggling - representing a 73% increase on the previous year.

They include 2 rainbow boa constrictors, which officers found hidden under blankets in a car in Dover. The driver had bought them at a German reptile show without a licence.

Border Force also discovered over 100 endangered birds crammed into a car, including scarlet ibis, green-cheeked conures and lovebirds. Some had died and the rest were kept in filthy conditions, risking the spread of disease.

There has also been a surge in spider-trafficking since 2023. In one instance, Border Force intercepted a car transporting over 2,000 live tarantulas from Europe - worth an estimated £70,000. The consignment included more than 300 protected species without the appropriate licences.

Adult tarantulas can sell for between £50 to £500 depending on the species.

Other items prevented from reaching the black market included an elephant hair ring from the United States, king cobra balm from Thailand and a blacktip shark jaw from Australia.

Wildlife crime is worth up to £17 billion a year globally, making it the fourth largest international crime - behind firearms, drugs and human trafficking.

The intercepted items are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) which is currently marking its 50th year.

Home Office Minister Mike Tapp yesterday said:

Wildlife smuggling is serious organised crime. It fuels corruption, drives species to extinction, and undermines our border security. I congratulate Border Force on this year’s hugely successful operation, which has cut off a major source of funding for dangerous gangs. But we won’t stop until we’ve broken this business model. Anyone attempting to bring illegal wildlife products into the UK - by air, sea, or post - will be searched and prosecuted.

DEFRA Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:

The illegal wildlife trade is vile and destroys the natural world. By tackling wildlife crime we’re sending a clear message to the criminal gangs that this government will strain every sinew to bring those involved to justice.

The seizures took place between 13 September and 15 October as part of Operation Thunder - an annual crackdown led by Interpol and the World Customs Organization to dismantle criminal smuggling networks.

Police supported this year’s operation, carrying out inspections across the country. Where sellers could not provide paperwork, officers seized items including shark and crocodile meat, ivory carvings and a tiger claw bottle.

Border Force’s specialist CITES team at Heathrow is recognised as world leaders in detecting and seizing illegal wildlife products.

More than ever before officers are taking an intelligence-led approach – working with international partners to share expertise and shut the trade down.

Where possible, seized items will be rehomed or used for research.

As part of the Plan for Change, the government is determined to strengthen border security and break the business model of organised crime.

Anyone who suspects smuggling and trafficking of any kind can report it online using the report smuggling service

Dr Mark Jones, Head of Policy at wildlife charity Born Free yesterday said:

The work of Border Force and the police during Operation Thunder in 2025 is highly commendable. However, the increase in seizures over the years in which Operation Thunder has been running reflects the ever-expanding scale of international wildlife trafficking, which is coordinated by organised criminal networks and is destroying the lives of animals and disrupting efforts to conserve threatened species. Far more needs to be done to tackle wildlife trafficking if we are to meet the internationally agreed goal to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, put nature back on a path to recovery, and ensure that the use, harvesting and trade of wild species is sustainable, safe and legal, by 2030. The UK needs to treat all wildlife crime as serious, notifiable and recordable crime, ensure that penalties for perpetrators are truly deterrent, and put the necessary resources into tackling this scourge.

Matt Collis, senior director of policy for IFAW yesterday said: