Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund launched
The Government has published the prospectus for the Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund (EHCF), setting out eligibility criteria, funding parameters, and the application process for organisations seeking support between 2026 and 2029.
Summary:
Purpose of the fund
The EHCF will provide grant funding to support voluntary, community and faith sector organisations delivering services that help prevent and respond to homelessness and rough sleeping at a local level. The fund forms part of the Government’s wider homelessness strategy.
Funding available:
- Total fund value: £37 million (capital and revenue funding).
- Funding is structured across three years (2026-2029).
- Grants will be awarded through a competitive process and continued funding in Years 2 and 3 is subject to compliance with grant conditions
Who can apply:
- Voluntary, community and faith sector (VCFS) organisations operating in England.
- Applicants must demonstrate experience or capability in delivering homelessness prevention, support, or recovery services.
- Applications may involve partnership working with local authorities and other agencies.
Eligible activity:
The fund will support activity including:
- Community-based homelessness prevention and early intervention services.
- Support for people sleeping rough or at risk of rough sleeping.
- Development or transformation of day services.
- Capital investment linked to delivering sustainable support services.
Application process:
- Applications will open for this fund at midday on 23 February 2026
- Applications must be submitted through the specified online application portal outlined in the prospectus.
- Deadline for applications: Midday Monday 31 March 2026
- Assessment will be based on published eligibility, deliverability, value for money and impact criteria.
More information:
Applicants are advised to review the full prospectus carefully, including guidance on funding limits, match funding (where applicable), monitoring requirements, and assessment methodology.
You can access the full prospectus here.
An FAQ document will be available soon.
If you have any questions, please email: ehcf@communities.gov.uk, and for additional support please email Homeless Link Grants team at fund@homelesslink.org.uk
