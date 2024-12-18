Ending the use of non-corporate mobile messaging apps

Commitment to openness and transparency.

The Scottish Government is to stop the use of mobile messaging apps, including WhatsApp, on official devices following the publication of an externally-led review.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes welcomed the review of mobile messaging apps and non-corporate technology and confirmed that access to these apps will be removed from government devices in spring 2025.

Updated guidance and training for staff and Ministers will take place ahead of the new policy being implemented.

The review, led by former Channel Islands data protection commissioner Emma Martins, was commissioned in January this year by the then First Minister as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to improving openness and transparency.

Ms Martins makes 20 recommendations on different areas of corporate governance, including the values of the Scottish Government, learning and development process, recruitment procedures, records management and the use of mobile messaging apps. Improvement work is already underway – including strengthening the Scottish Ministerial Code and refreshing the mobile messaging app policy.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“I am very grateful to Emma Martins for her time and insight in conducting her review.

“We have carefully considered the recommendations and we will end the use of mobile messaging applications to conduct government business by spring 2025. At that point, mobile messaging apps will be removed from corporate devices.

“The use of mobile messaging apps increased during the pandemic as staff worked remotely in unprecedented and difficult circumstances. Having reflected on our working practices, we are now implementing changes to the use of mobile messaging apps.

“Ms Martins’ timely review sets out some of the most challenging issues facing all governments. Work has already started to implement recommendations, and we will build on that work to ensure that data management, especially in relation to new technologies, is as robust as possible in order to continue to deliver efficient and effective public services.”

Emma Martins said:

“I was pleased to be appointed to conduct this review and I am grateful to the Scottish Government for the open and constructive way in which they have engaged with me throughout.

“Technologies are changing our lives at home and in the workplace. No organisation can afford to sit back and hope that navigating those changes will come without effort. Values need to be clear, individuals need to engage, and governance needs to be effective.

“The Scottish Government already understands this and there a number of improvements already in train. It is my sincere hope that the recommendations in this review serve as additional fuel for that important journey.”

Background

Externally-led review into mobile messaging apps and non-corporate devices

The externally-led review was commissioned by former First Minister Humza Yousaf in January 2024

Scottish Ministerial Code strengthened