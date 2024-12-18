Scottish Government
|Printable version
Ending the use of non-corporate mobile messaging apps
Commitment to openness and transparency.
The Scottish Government is to stop the use of mobile messaging apps, including WhatsApp, on official devices following the publication of an externally-led review.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes welcomed the review of mobile messaging apps and non-corporate technology and confirmed that access to these apps will be removed from government devices in spring 2025.
Updated guidance and training for staff and Ministers will take place ahead of the new policy being implemented.
The review, led by former Channel Islands data protection commissioner Emma Martins, was commissioned in January this year by the then First Minister as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to improving openness and transparency.
Ms Martins makes 20 recommendations on different areas of corporate governance, including the values of the Scottish Government, learning and development process, recruitment procedures, records management and the use of mobile messaging apps. Improvement work is already underway – including strengthening the Scottish Ministerial Code and refreshing the mobile messaging app policy.
The Deputy First Minister said:
“I am very grateful to Emma Martins for her time and insight in conducting her review.
“We have carefully considered the recommendations and we will end the use of mobile messaging applications to conduct government business by spring 2025. At that point, mobile messaging apps will be removed from corporate devices.
“The use of mobile messaging apps increased during the pandemic as staff worked remotely in unprecedented and difficult circumstances. Having reflected on our working practices, we are now implementing changes to the use of mobile messaging apps.
“Ms Martins’ timely review sets out some of the most challenging issues facing all governments. Work has already started to implement recommendations, and we will build on that work to ensure that data management, especially in relation to new technologies, is as robust as possible in order to continue to deliver efficient and effective public services.”
Emma Martins said:
“I was pleased to be appointed to conduct this review and I am grateful to the Scottish Government for the open and constructive way in which they have engaged with me throughout.
“Technologies are changing our lives at home and in the workplace. No organisation can afford to sit back and hope that navigating those changes will come without effort. Values need to be clear, individuals need to engage, and governance needs to be effective.
“The Scottish Government already understands this and there a number of improvements already in train. It is my sincere hope that the recommendations in this review serve as additional fuel for that important journey.”
Background
Externally-led review into mobile messaging apps and non-corporate devices
The externally-led review was commissioned by former First Minister Humza Yousaf in January 2024
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/ending-the-use-of-non-corporate-mobile-messaging-apps/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Empty and Second Homes in September 202418/12/2024 10:05:00
In Scotland there are 21,606 second homes and 43,538 properties empty for more than 6 months.
Housebuilding and affordable home statistics in the year to end of September 202418/12/2024 09:05:00
There was a 12% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 10% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending September).
Local authority total and vacant housing stock, Scotland, March 202417/12/2024 16:25:00
There were 11,751 local authority housing stock units vacant as of 31 March 2024.
English classes for New Scots17/12/2024 15:05:00
Refugees, people seeking asylum and other forced migrants in Glasgow are benefitting from English classes to help them integrate into communities, supported by £500,000 in Scottish Government funding which will help 800 learners.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics September 202417/12/2024 13:05:00
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Humanitarian aid provided for hidden crises in Sudan17/12/2024 12:05:00
World’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe to receive vital assistance.
Budget will prioritise patients through NHS improvement17/12/2024 10:05:00
The Scottish Government Budget will prioritise patients and drive improvements to the NHS, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said.
Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme: interim report - qualitative process and impact assessment16/12/2024 15:05:00
The Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme (SMLP) supports disadvantaged youth through MCR Pathways, a mentoring program improving education and life skills, and Columba 1400, which fosters leadership and confidence.