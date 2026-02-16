Enemy weapons detector in the hands of soldiers five years early

New acoustic weapon detection system will help keep soldier safe on the battlefield by helping to locate and target positions of enemy gunfire, mortars and explostions.

250 jobs across the country sustained after new contract signed with Leonardo UK.

System to be in soldiers’ hands five years ahead of schedule, with rollout to frontline troops within 12 months.

29 UK SMEs to benefit as part of the supply chain, helping to make UK defence an engine for growth.

British soldiers will be able to more aggressively hunt, detect, and locate hostile gunfire, as well as receive a further layer of protection on the battlefield, with the early delivery of new technology.

Through SONUS – a new system to detect enemy weapons – UK forces will now have access to a capability that weighs 70% less than its predecessor, making it easier to transport and able to deploy in under three minutes.

SONUS works by detecting acoustic pressure waves from gunfire, mortars and explosions.

This form of detection means the system can operate covertly, without emitting an electronic signature, helping troops to avoid enemy fire. It will also enable soldiers to identify targets faster and more accurately, meaning they can take evasive or offensive action more effectively.

Defence supplier Leonardo UK have been awarded the £18.3 million contract by the Army five-years earlier than originally planned. The works sustains 250 jobs across the UK, notably at Leonardo’s Basildon site, as well as through 29 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

The procurement is happening as part of the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – hitting 2.6% of GDP from 2027.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, recently ​said:

We’ve accelerated our procurement of this equipment by five years to provide additional layers of safety for our personnel through more durable, lightweight systems in a new era of threat. Making defence an engine for growth is a key priority for this government and this deal sustains jobs across the UK, benefits multiple SMEs and boosts our Armed Forces.

The SONUS platforms will be delivered to 5th Regiment Royal Artillery, the British Army’s dedicated Surveillance and Target Acquisition Regiment, over the next 12 months.

Brigadier M Birch, Senior Responsible Owner for the Land ISTAR Programme, recently ​said:

This investment in Leonardo’s SONUS Acoustic Weapon Locating System demonstrates the Army’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to the front line. It will significantly enhance our ability to protect our people and respond to emerging threats, ensuring the Army remains ready to meet the challenges of the future.

Olly Manning, Vice President Mission Systems at Leonardo, recently said:

Leonardo has over 40 years of experience in passive acoustic weapon-locating technology, with battle-proven systems that have seen operational use with over 13 armed forces – many of whom are NATO members. We are looking forward to working in partnership with the British Army to ensure SONUS provides them with an accurate, robust and reliable passive detection system that will keep our Armed Forces safe – now and into the future.

The investment helps deliver on the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) and Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) – improving warfighting readiness, strengthening the UK’s defence industrial base, and making defence as an engine for growth.

Through procurement reforms, the Army prioritised fast tracking important weapon-locating systems as part of the Army’s initiative to modernise and double their lethality by 2027. Its accelerated delivery was achieved by the LAND ISTAR Team, working with Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and Task Force RAPSTONE.