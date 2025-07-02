Energy and optimism palpable at first AI in Healthcare Symposium

The inaugural AI in Healthcare Symposium Conference welcomed over 200 delegates to The Spine, Royal College of Physicians, in Liverpool on Thursday 26 June 2025.

Its purpose was to be a platform for Cheshire and Merseyside healthcare professionals, academic partners and industry to shape a local AI ecosystem, promote its responsible use, and leverage its opportunities in patient care, operational efficiency and research.

The event was co-led by Health Innovation North West Coast and the NHS Liverpool Adult Acute and Specialist Providers (LAASP), which includes the University Hospitals of Liverpool Group, the Walton Centre, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

View the event guide for the full agenda, speaker bios, showcase breakouts and more.

Dr Phil Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, recently said:

“It’s clear we have a lot home-grown digital talent in the north west, and the collaboration that you’ve seen for this event between the NHS, industry partners and the academic community shows that there is so much enthusiasm for the potential of AI. Harnessing this is something we can achieve together. It was a pleasure to co-host this event with LAASP and there will undoubtedly be more events like this to come.”

Lynn Greenhalgh, Director of Strategy for Research, Innovation and Precision Medicine Liverpool Adult Acute and Specialist Providers, recently said:

“The AI in Healthcare Symposium has brought together many colleagues across the ecosystem to talk about this important topic and how best we can use this new technology for our patients and public. Many conversations were had, and many new connections were made. The energy in the Symposium was great and now we need to turn that energy into action.”

Jenny Crooks, Deputy Managing Director at Liverpool Health Partners, recently said:

“An event like this shows industry that Liverpool is a place that is open for AI innovation. We've got an energy and optimism around the capabilities and opportunities with a digital and AI. Today we saw this play out beautifully in one earlier discussions earlier, when you get a number of innovators in a room, that cross pollination of ideas and problem-solving allows you to an opportunity to do things at scale and that is something really exciting around the University Hospitals of Liverpool Group.”

Matt Connor, Group Chief Digital Information Officer, University Hospitals of Liverpool Group, recently said:

"It's a privilege to be part of such an innovative and interesting event with a real, diverse set of stakeholders and talents within the room, all with the same intention of maximising these innovations: AI for the benefit of our populations. There is a passion for doing something different. How do we harness that and do it in a deliberate control and safe way? I think this is a real kick start now and it gives us a platform to build from in the future."

Ben Martyn, Executive Lead for Investment and International Partnerships at Northern Health Science Alliance, recently said: