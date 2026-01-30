Energy bill support extended for millions of families

Warm Home Discount has been extended so millions of families will receive the £150 energy bill discount for the rest of the decade.

Eligible households will receive the £150 Warm Home Discount every winter until 2030/2031

Families across Britain to benefit, with major reform to ensure more Scottish consumers get what they are entitled to automatically

News comes ahead of reduction to costs in April, when households will benefit from an average £150 of costs off energy bills

Millions of families will receive the Warm Home Discount for the rest of the decade, as the government yesterday confirmed the continuation of the scheme through to 2030/2031.

The extension will see eligible households provided with the £150 rebate on their energy bills every winter until 2030/2031.

This follows the government’s expansion of the Warm Home Discount last year, adding 2.7 million families to the scheme and bringing the total number of eligible households to around 6 million. This is on top of the average £150 of costs being taken off households’ energy bills from April, through measures announced at the Budget.

Hundreds of thousands of Scottish billpayers will also benefit from reforms to the way the Warm Home Discount is administered, with around 345,000 families in Scotland set to receive the £150 rebate automatically next winter – an increase of around 250,000.

The onus has for years been on many Scottish households to get in touch with their supplier to apply for the rebate. These changes will simplify the process for the majority of those eligible for the discount in Scotland, bringing the scheme closer into line with that in England and Wales – where most recipients already get the rebate automatically.

A small number of households need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount this winter (2025/2026). If they have received a letter advising them to call the helpline, they must do so by 27 February 2026 – now less than one month away.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:

Tackling the affordability crisis is the government’s number one priority. That is why we are today confirming to millions of eligible families across the country that they will receive the £150 Warm Home Discount every winter for the rest of the decade. That will give families much-needed peace of mind that they will continue to receive vital support in the cold winter months, as we take action to bring down bills for good.

It comes after the government last week launched the £15 billion Warm Homes Plan, the biggest home upgrade plan in British history, to help millions of families cut their bills.

From April, households will also save an average £150 of costs on energy bills, with some consumers set to benefit significantly more – for example a high use electric storage heated household could save more than £400 on costs per year.

Ned Hammond, Deputy Director, Policy (Customers) at Energy UK yesterday said:

It’s very good news to see confirmation that the Warm Home Discount will be in place until the end of the decade which, particularly with the recent expansion, will provide continuing vital support with energy bills to millions of customers. The changes in Scotland are also very welcome as it will mean many more customers receiving the discount automatically without having to apply. We now look forward to working with the government on further changes to the scheme, including better targeting and tiered support, to ensure that is both directed to those most in need and provides the right level of assistance to really make a difference for customers struggling to afford bills.

Matt Copeland, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at National Energy Action yesterday said:

The 5-year continuation of the Warm Home Discount is welcome news for low-income households and provides support that extends beyond this parliament. Alongside energy advice and wider support to help maximise people’s incomes, directly reducing energy bills can be a vital lifeline for vulnerable people who cannot keep their homes adequately warm. Six million households across Great Britain now receive the discount and the revised eligibility criteria give greater certainty about who will benefit each year. It is also essential that support is continuing for energy advice and for measures that reach people who are not within the benefits system. Without this, many households who cannot be identified through government data matching will remain without the help they need.

Notes to Editors

These changes will be set out as part of the government response to the consultation on continuing the Warm Home Discount scheme, which will be published on gov.uk on Friday 30 January.

This is part of our action to tackle the cost of living, which also includes freezing rail fares for the first time in 30 years, freezing prescription charges for the second year running, rolling out free breakfast clubs and increasing the national minimum and living wage.

We are also consulting on changes to the way the cost of the Warm Home Discount is recovered to reduce standing charges. We will provide an update in due course.

96% of Warm Home Discount recipients in England and Wales will receive the rebate automatically this winter (2025/2026). However, a small number will need to phone the helpline number, which is included in letters sent to their home addresses, to ensure their call is handled most efficiently by 27 February.

Those who have not received a letter or the discount but think they are eligible should call 0800 030 9322 by 27 February.