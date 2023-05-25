Energy Bills Support Scheme. Time running out

Do please encourage your eligible tenants and residents to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding.

The scheme closes on 31 May and so far has received only 165,000 applications out of an expected 900,000. The £400 energy bills support is available for residents without a direct relationship with their supplier, including those in communal settings, who weren’t eligible for the initial phase of the Energy Bill Support Scheme.

Here’s a useful factsheet and webinar from National Housing Foundation on how to access it.