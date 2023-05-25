Homeless Link
|Printable version
Energy Bills Support Scheme. Time running out
Do please encourage your eligible tenants and residents to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding.
The scheme closes on 31 May and so far has received only 165,000 applications out of an expected 900,000. The £400 energy bills support is available for residents without a direct relationship with their supplier, including those in communal settings, who weren’t eligible for the initial phase of the Energy Bill Support Scheme.
Here’s a useful factsheet and webinar from National Housing Foundation on how to access it.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/energy-bills-support-scheme-time-running-out/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
May 17th is IDAHOBIT: International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia and Transphobia17/05/2023 15:10:00
IDAHOBIT takes place today on May 17th. The theme for this year is written above. It celebrates and advocates for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people and acts a reminder to the discrimination and violence they face because of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and/or their sex characteristics.
Housing First beyond homelessness: why other sectors must be involved16/05/2023 11:10:00
Is Housing First purely a rough sleeping intervention? This was a question recently tackled in a Centre for Health and Development webinar, and the answer? Well, no, it isn’t.
Homeless Link signs letter opposing health department cut12/05/2023 11:10:00
Homeless Link joined the National Housing Federation, the Charered Institute for Housing and the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services in signing a letter opposing the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) plans to cut the £300m Housing Transformation Fund.
Prevented, rare, brief, non-recurrent: Using data to end rough sleeping in England04/05/2023 11:05:00
May sees the rollout across all local authorities in England of the new Rough Sleeping Data Framework. Over recent years, recording data has become an increasingly important element of working with people experiencing homelessness. In the hubbub of daily casework, you might be left wondering what impact collecting all this data has on improving outcomes for the individuals you are working with.
MEAM Approach Annual Conference: Maintaining momentum on multiple disadvantage24/04/2023 09:25:00
Over the last decade, significant progress has been made on tackling multiple disadvantage. However, as we face economic uncertainty and increasing demand, services and systems risk resorting to their default modes of operation and siloes.
Local elections are important for homelessness21/04/2023 10:15:00
On 4th May, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England (not including London), while mayoral elections are also taking place in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.
Homeless Link supports new campaign to boost Universal Credit21/04/2023 09:15:00
Homeless Link has joined over 90 charities uniting behind a call to guarantee essentials for low-income households.
Reflections from Rough Sleeping Conference 202314/04/2023 16:15:00
The National Practice Development Team work to identify, develop and support implementation of emerging and evidence-based practices in homelessness service design and delivery. Last month, members of the team attended the rough sleeping conference. This blog shares their reflections.