EU News
Energy: Bulgaria to set up first regional platform as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform
Following the recent announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev had a series of meetings in the Commission.
Resulting from yesterday's meetings, the European Commission and Bulgaria agreed to set up in Sofia a first regional taskforce, as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform. This pilot will look at gas and electricity needs, prices and flows, as well as infrastructure aspects.
The regional taskforce will concentrate on the year ahead and provide specific regional expertise and know-how to develop and implement the REPowerEU action plan to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels, fill storage ahead of next winter and further accelerate the decarbonisation of the energy sector. It will support and coordinate implementation of the joint preparedness plans in the region, including international purchase, storage and interconnections – thus contributing to the security of supply in Bulgaria, the region, the energy community and beyond.
Bulgaria will reach out to countries in its neighbourhood on this taskforce and will organise the first ministerial meeting on 5 May.
The work of the taskforce will notably build on the European Commission's preparations for a number of energy disruption scenarios, in close coordination and solidarity with Member States and international partners. It will present the REPowerEU plan next month.
European Diversity Month: Commission announces the winners of the first Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards29/04/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday announced the winners of the first European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Awards, aimed at highlighting towns, cities and regions across the EU leading by example in inclusive policies.
EU and international partners put forward a Declaration for the Future of the Internet29/04/2022 13:25:00
The European Union, the United States, and several international partners yesterday proposed a Declaration for the Future of the Internet, setting out the vision and principles of a trusted Internet.
Commission announces 100 cities participating in EU Mission for climate-neutral and smart cities by 203029/04/2022 12:38:00
The Commission yesterday announced the 100 EU cities that will participate in the EU Mission for 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030, the so-called Cities Mission.
State aid: Commission approves €169 million Spanish scheme to support milk producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine29/04/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €169 million Spanish scheme to support the milk producers sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Visa Digitalisation: Visa travel to the EU becomes easier29/04/2022 10:38:00
The Commission is proposing the digitalisation of the Schengen visa process, replacing the visa sticker, and introducing the possibility to submit visa applications online through the European online visa platform.
State aid: Commission approves €700 million French scheme to support research, development and innovation projects across all sectors29/04/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €700 million French scheme to support research, development and innovation projects by companies of all sizes and active across all sectors.
Commission tackles abusive lawsuits against journalists and human rights defenders ‘SLAPPs'28/04/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission is taking action to improve protection of journalists and human rights defenders from abusive court proceedings.
Statement by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States28/04/2022 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Commission President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.
State aid: Commission approves €18 million Irish scheme to support the road haulage sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine28/04/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission has approved an €18 million Irish scheme to support the road haulage sector in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Press statement by President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States28/04/2022 14:08:00
Press statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen following the announcement by Gazprom on the disruption of gas deliveries to certain EU Member States.