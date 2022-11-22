Energy companies should be doing everything in their power to support struggling customers, says Citizens Advice

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s review into support for vulnerable customers

“Given the enormous pressures facing people this winter, energy suppliers should be doing everything in their power to identify and support struggling customers.

“Citizens Advice sees day in, day out the heartbreaking consequences when this support falls short. People cutting back on food and essentials to cover energy debts and living in cold and dark homes when they’ve simply run out of money to top up their meter.

“Ofgem is right to hold energy companies to task, it must now ensure this review leads to concrete action.”