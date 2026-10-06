Energy Consents Unit: annual report 2025-2026

Annual report about the Energy Consents Unit, including data and analysis of applications administered on behalf of the Scottish Ministers from April 2025 to March 2026.

Introduction

Who we are

The Energy Consents Unit (ECU) is a division of the Scottish Government that processes applications for major energy infrastructure projects on behalf of the Scottish Ministers.

Who decides applications

Scottish Ministers decide on applications to build, operate or modify onshore electricity generating stations over 50 megawatts (MW), such as wind, solar, battery and hydropower. Ministers also decide applications on overhead power lines, large oil and gas pipelines, and related infrastructure.

Applications for smaller onshore stations (50 MW or under) are decided by the local planning authority. Applications for marine energy infrastructure – including offshore wind, wave, tidal energy and sub-sea cables – are administered by the Marine Directorate.

How applications are processed

Applications to be determined by Scottish Ministers and their supporting documents are published on our Energy Consents Portal, where live and historic cases can be viewed. This can be found at the following web address:https://energyconsents.scot

The ECU processes applications in line with relevant legislation. Scottish Ministers consider the merits of each proposal on a case-by-case basis. Before making decisions on applications, Ministers take into account all relevant material available to them, including application documents, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports, consultation responses, and representations from the public.

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