Scottish Government
|Printable version
Energy Consents Unit: annual report 2025-2026
Annual report about the Energy Consents Unit, including data and analysis of applications administered on behalf of the Scottish Ministers from April 2025 to March 2026.
Introduction
Who we are
The Energy Consents Unit (ECU) is a division of the Scottish Government that processes applications for major energy infrastructure projects on behalf of the Scottish Ministers.
Who decides applications
Scottish Ministers decide on applications to build, operate or modify onshore electricity generating stations over 50 megawatts (MW), such as wind, solar, battery and hydropower. Ministers also decide applications on overhead power lines, large oil and gas pipelines, and related infrastructure.
Applications for smaller onshore stations (50 MW or under) are decided by the local planning authority. Applications for marine energy infrastructure – including offshore wind, wave, tidal energy and sub-sea cables – are administered by the Marine Directorate.
How applications are processed
Applications to be determined by Scottish Ministers and their supporting documents are published on our Energy Consents Portal, where live and historic cases can be viewed. This can be found at the following web address:https://energyconsents.scot
The ECU processes applications in line with relevant legislation. Scottish Ministers consider the merits of each proposal on a case-by-case basis. Before making decisions on applications, Ministers take into account all relevant material available to them, including application documents, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports, consultation responses, and representations from the public.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/energy-consents-unit-annual-report-2025-26/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2025 statistics published06/10/2026 12:05:00
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2025 statistics, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked on satisfaction with local schools for all adults and service users.
Charitable Bonds Programme: evaluation06/10/2026 10:05:00
An independent evaluation of the Charitable Bonds Programme prepared for the Scottish Government by Indigo House.
250 NHS jobs for parents05/10/2026 15:05:00
More than 250 paid NHS placements will be made available to parents across Scotland as part of Scottish Government efforts to eradicate child poverty.
Independent review of maternity services begins05/10/2026 12:05:00
Improving care for women and babies across Scotland.
Housing First: monitoring reports05/10/2026 10:05:00
Monitoring reports tracking the progress and outcomes of Housing First tenancies.
Heat in Buildings: progress report 202605/10/2026 10:05:00
Annual update on progress against our Heat in Buildings Strategy and Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.
Unlocking economic innovation02/10/2026 15:05:00
The Scottish Government is investing nearly £3 million to help turn university research projects into commercial business propositions.
Environment, natural resources and agriculture - strategic research 2022-2027: overview02/10/2026 12:05:00
We are investing around £50 million a year into a portfolio of strategic research to ensure that Scotland maintains its position at the very cutting edge of advances in agriculture, natural resources and the environment.
Bluetongue Restricted Zone extended to cover all of Scotland02/10/2026 10:05:00
Change agreed with industry to simplify trading conditions ahead of autumn movements.
Scottish Government Prevention Unit: Areas of Shared Interest01/10/2026 15:05:00
The Prevention Unit Areas of Shared Interest paper sets out topics of strategic importance for addressing key prevention challenges in Scotland and where further research, evidence and collaboration could help support the shift towards a more preventative system.