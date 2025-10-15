Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey: July to August 2025 summary

Our summary findings about domestic energy consumers’ experiences of the energy market, including customer service and billing.

Main points

Overall satisfaction with suppliers continues to rise, reaching 82%, the highest level since the survey began in 2018, with dissatisfaction remaining at its lowest level at 6%.

Satisfaction with customer service is at its highest level since the survey began in 2018, increasing from 74% in January 2025 to 76% in July and August 2025.

Satisfaction with all other customer service metrics improved, including satisfaction with billing accuracy and billing understanding.

Consumers’ experience of contacting their suppliers also improved, with 77% saying it was easy compared to 75% in January 2025.

Among those who have fallen behind on their energy payments, 20% report that they were contacted proactively by their supplier, compared to 14% in January 2025.

The proportion of respondents who report making a complaint remains stable at 3%.

Methodology

BMG Research carried out the Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey between 16 July and 13 August 2025. The survey was commissioned by Ofgem and Citizens Advice.

It asked 3,790 people across Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) about their energy supplier and the service they receive. The survey included online and face-to-face interviews.

To make sure the results reflect the population of domestic energy consumers, the survey included a mix of people based on age, gender, region, level of deprivation, ethnicity, and how they pay their energy bills. Additional interviews with pre-payment customers and standard credit customers were included to allow for more robust analysis of these groups.

This is a summary report that presents emerging headline findings from the research. The full findings from this research will be published in winter 2025.

Main document

Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey summary report July to August 2025 [PDF, 602.23KB]

Subsidiary documents

Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey summary data tables July to August 2025 [XLSX, 1.92MB]