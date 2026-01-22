National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Energy efficiency rule changes make rental home improvements realistic
Landlords are welcoming Government changes to proposed energy efficiency rules for the private rented sector, arguing they make improving the rental housing stock more realistic.
Ministers have confirmed their intention to ensure all rented homes that are able should achieve an Energy Efficiency Rating of at least ‘C’.
Following extensive campaigning by the National Residential Landlords Association, the Government yesterday confirmed in the Warm Homes Plan, that:
- All private rented sector properties will have one deadline of October 2030 to meet the Government’s plans. This will mean proposals for an interim date of 2028 for the new standards to apply to new tenancies will not progress. The NRLA has long argued that this was simply too tight a deadline, making it all but impossible to meet.
- The planned cap on the amount landlords will be expected to invest to meet the new standards will be lowered from £15,000 to £10,000.
- The cost cap will be lower where £10,000 would represent 10 per cent or more of a property’s value. The NRLA has consistently called for a graduated cap linked to a property’s value.
- Any spending on energy efficiency works since October last year will be included within the planned cap. The NRLA had originally warned that proposals not to include historic spending of this kind created a perverse incentive to stall works that could improve the energy efficiency of a property.
- Funding support for the sector will be available, including continued access to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme grants..
The most recent Government data suggests that just over 2.5 million private rented properties in England have an energy performance rating below ‘C’.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“We have long supported the need to improve the energy efficiency of the rental housing stock. However, the Government’s initial proposals were simply unrealistic and had no hope of being delivered within the timescales originally set out.
“The Government has clearly listened to our pragmatic proposals to improve its plans, and we look forward to working with it to ensure its ambitions work in practice.”
Notes:
- The full Warm Homes Plan can be accessed here. The measures related to the private rented sector can be read from page 60.
- According to the most recent English Housing Survey data, in 2023 2,517,000 private rented properties in England have an energy efficiency rating of D-G, down from 3,434,000 a decade earlier. See annex table 2.2 here.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/energy-efficiency-rule-changes-make-rental-home-improvements-realistic
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
NRLA launches Wales manifesto ahead of May Senedd elections20/01/2026 16:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) yesterday launched its manifesto setting out how the next Welsh Government can promote a better private rented sector (PRS) across Wales.
Energy efficiency plans for rental housing unviable for most landlords says research15/12/2025 09:25:00
The Government’s plans to fund energy efficiency improvements in the private rented sector are financially unviable for most landlords, according to new research published by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
Renters’ Rights Act: student housing reforms risk shutting the door on opportunity, warns coalition09/12/2025 14:15:00
Reforms to student housing risk undermining access to higher education and making it harder for students to secure accommodation.
Budget will increase rents confirms Office for Budget Responsibility28/11/2025 16:15:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, has delivered the 2025 Budget, which set out the Treasury’s plan of action for the coming year.
Budget package deeply regressive for private renters27/11/2025 14:15:00
The Budget will hit low-income renters hardest as they face a combination of rent increases and frozen housing benefit rates.
Rental tax hikes would damage growth and opportunity10/11/2025 11:10:00
Imposing further tax rises on the rental market would critically damage the Government’s ambitions for economic growth and social mobility.
Renters' Rights Act: Baroness Taylor addresses attendees at NRLA national conference07/11/2025 14:15:00
Baroness Taylor, the Government spokesperson for Housing in the House of Lords, addressed the conference via a pre-recorded statement, discussing the completion of the Renters’ Rights Act’s passage through Parliament.
Homeless data highlights risk to tenants of landlords selling up20/10/2025 10:10:00
New Government data continues to show that landlords selling up is the biggest single reason for tenants losing their homes and needing council support.