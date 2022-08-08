Energy Efficient Scotland Transition Programme Survey Evaluation

This report presents the social evaluation of the Energy Efficient Scotland Transition Programme, which aimed to support local authorities’ engagement with households and businesses expected to self-fund energy efficiency improvements.

Introduction

Background to Energy Efficient Scotland programme

The Scottish Government has set legally-binding targets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Energy efficiency of buildings is a vital component of this transition, since buildings account for approximately 21 per cent of Scotland’s total greenhouse gas emissions (Scottish Government, 2021). Accelerating the rate of energy efficiency retrofit and uptake of renewables in the ‘self-funded’ 1 domestic and non-domestic building sector is critical. As outlined in the Climate Change Plan (2018-2031) and Heat in Buildings Strategy (2021), the Scottish Government has committed to increase the energy performance of domestic buildings to at least Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2030, with all homes meeting at least this standard by 2033.

The Energy Efficient Scotland programme aims to improve energy efficiency in all homes, business and public buildings. Energy Efficient Scotland was set up to test mechanisms for energy efficiency, and is now being taken forward through the Heat in Buildings Strategy. The programme is extending former legislation and support for energy efficiency, such as the Home Energy Efficiency Programme for Scotland: Area Based Scheme (HEEPS:ABS).

As part of the Energy Efficient Scotland programme, local authorities were invited to bid for three rounds of funding for pilots to support local energy efficiency and heat decarbonisation work. Pilots were conducted between 2016-2019: Phase 1 (2016-2017), Phase 2 (2017-2018) and the Transition Programme (2018-2019).

This report presents the social evaluation of the final phase of the pilot programme – the Transition Programme – that aimed to support local authorities’ engagement with households and businesses expected to selffund energy efficiency improvements.

