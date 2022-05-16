Chatham House
|Printable version
Energy for the most vulnerable remains a distant hope
EXPERT COMMENT
Despite almost a decade of increased attention, delivering sustainable energy solutions for those forced to flee their homes is now further away than ever.
As international delegates gather in Kigali, Rwanda for the Sustainable Energy for All Forum, they are acutely aware the world remains dangerously off-track from meeting the ambition of SDG7 to deliver access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030. But it is refugees and displaced people who are perhaps the most at risk of missing out.
With more than 750 million people still lacking access to electricity and more than 2.5 billion without clean cooking solutions, the forum seeks to drive faster action. But when analysing the progress of delivering energy access to displaced people, instead of seeing improvements, the world is moving further away.
Back in 2015, Chatham House estimated 89 per cent of forcibly displaced people in camps had no access to meaningful electricity supply for lighting, while 77 per cent were reliant on only the most basic fuels – primarily wood – for cooking.
Eight years on, and with more knowledge about the specifics of energy supply and usage in camps, the statistics have worsened, with 94 per cent of forcibly displaced people living in camps now estimated to not have meaningful access to power, and 81 per cent lacking anything other than the most basic fuels for cooking.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/05/energy-most-vulnerable-remains-distant-hope
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
How Germany is changing its China strategy13/05/2022 16:43:00
Drawing on his recent article in International Affairs, Rafał Ulatowski analyzes Germany’s strategy on China and its implications for the wider Indo-Pacific.
Turkey’s climate opportunities and challenges10/05/2022 12:20:00
Turkey’s recent climate policy shift represents the beginning of a long transformation required to create a carbon neutral economy.
Putin’s Eurasian dream may soon become a nightmare06/05/2022 10:10:00
The Ukraine invasion has detrimental consequences for the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, a project which has been stumbling since its inception.
Why business as usual will prevail in the Philippines05/05/2022 13:38:00
The explanations for Marcos and Duterte’s impending victory lie mostly in the country’s economic, social and political divisions.
South Asia suffers from fallout of Russia’s actions03/05/2022 13:38:00
The invasion of Ukraine has caused price shocks in South Asia at a time when its countries were already struggling to cope with economic crises.
How Ukraine will change Europe's Indo-Pacific ambitions26/04/2022 12:20:00
The Russian invasion of Ukraine reinforces the reality that only France and the UK can lead a European contribution to Indo-Pacific security.
How countries can regulate investment screening20/04/2022 15:10:00
To attract investment, certain regulations can help countries understand the size of the garden (where investors can play) and the height of fence (to keep out malign actors).
Two worlds apart? Harmonizing digitalization and the environment11/04/2022 10:25:00
There are substantial, yet surmountable, barriers to unlocking digitalization’s environmental potential.