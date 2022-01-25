Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
Energy policy briefings ensure better collaboration with UK academics
The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is working with the OIT and UKRI to provide energy policy briefings for UK academics.
The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is working with the Open Innovation Team (OIT) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to provide energy policy briefings for UK academics.
Briefings will take place from mid February on:
- Built environment, 3pm, 23 Feb 2022 – looking at priorities for accelerating the journey to net zero buildings – policy technologies and enablers required to improve energy efficiency and grow markets for low carbon heating.
- Energy security, 3pm, 2 March 2022 – reviewing the drivers and challenges shaping energy security in the UK.
- Energy storage, April TBC – the development and use of new energy storage technologies for supporting renewable energy and the UK’s energy system.
These briefings will give academics more detail about energy policy priorities and create opportunities for them to engage with policymakers on energy policy research.
These briefings are part of an ongoing process to improve collaboration between academics and officials.
If you are a UK academic or researcher you can register for the event here
To find out more about these briefings please contact enquiries@openinnovation.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/energy-policy-briefings-ensure-better-collaboration-with-uk-academics
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
£60 million boost for floating offshore wind25/01/2022 13:05:00
More than £31 million of UK government funding, matched by more than £30 million of industry funding, for development of innovative floating offshore wind technologies.
STEP closer to naming site of first fusion energy power plant25/01/2022 09:10:00
Residents and other local stakeholders from the shortlisted regions across the UK are invited to provide feedback on new proposals for a prototype fusion energy power plant, which may be built in their area.
Government backs Britishvolt plans for Blyth gigafactory to build electric vehicle batteries24/01/2022 11:20:00
Britishvolt, the UK battery company, has received an in principle offer of government funding though the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF) for its planned gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland.
STEP siting process update21/01/2022 14:20:00
The STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) programme is a UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) programme to design and build a prototype fusion energy plant in the UK, targeting operations around 2040.
Government backs UK entrepreneurs with tech support and software to help them grow20/01/2022 13:10:00
Help to Grow: Digital scheme launches today to support small businesses with discounted software and free advice.
Watch iconic fusion energy machine’s 100,000th ‘pulse'20/01/2022 10:15:00
Historic milestone reached by JET scientists
Interim findings published as part of research bureaucracy review12/01/2022 16:15:00
An independent review into research bureaucracy has published its interim findings, which focus on the role funders play in the research system.
Government launches new scheme for technologies producing hydrogen from biomass12/01/2022 12:25:00
New programme will support the development of innovative new technologies that will generate hydrogen from biomass and waste.