Energy policy briefings ensure better collaboration with UK academics

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is working with the Open Innovation Team (OIT) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to provide energy policy briefings for UK academics.

Briefings will take place from mid February on:

Built environment, 3pm, 23 Feb 2022 – looking at priorities for accelerating the journey to net zero buildings – policy technologies and enablers required to improve energy efficiency and grow markets for low carbon heating.

Energy security, 3pm, 2 March 2022 – reviewing the drivers and challenges shaping energy security in the UK.

Energy storage, April TBC – the development and use of new energy storage technologies for supporting renewable energy and the UK’s energy system.

These briefings will give academics more detail about energy policy priorities and create opportunities for them to engage with policymakers on energy policy research.

These briefings are part of an ongoing process to improve collaboration between academics and officials.

If you are a UK academic or researcher you can register for the event here

To find out more about these briefings please contact enquiries@openinnovation.gov.uk