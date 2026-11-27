The energy price cap will rise by 26% for the period covering 1 January 2027 to 31 March 2027, Ofgem announced recently.

For a typical household paying by Direct Debit for gas and electricity this means the annualised figure rising from £1,723 to £2,166 if this level was sustained for a year.

The increase is because of the continued conflict in the Middle East pushing up international gas prices. Gas prices are increasing by more than electricity prices, reflecting the growing shift in electricity generation away from gas fired power stations to renewables.

The cap affects around 20 million households on standard variable tariffs. Around 10 million households on fixed tariffs will not be affected by this increase while their fixed deal remains in place. The cap is updated every three months to reflect changes in the underlying costs of supplying energy.

The Government has also announced that around 20 million households will receive £100 towards their energy bill from January.

The price cap limits the unit rates and standing charges suppliers can charge customers on default tariffs. It does not set a maximum total bill, so what people actually pay will depend on how much energy they use.

Ofgem is reminding suppliers of their obligations to support customers who are struggling with their bills.

Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s Director General for Markets, recently said:

“Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches. “We urge anyone who is struggling to afford their energy bills to reach out to their supplier, who must offer appropriate support and advice – we are writing to suppliers today to remind them of their obligations and ensure they are ready to provide that support. “There are things that customers can do right now which could reduce their energy bills this winter, such as considering if the predictability of a fixed tariff is right for you – or changing to direct debit if you currently pay on receipt of bill, which would save the average customer about £160 over a year. And there is useful advice available on how to reduce how much energy you use, for example from the Energy Savings Trust.”

Ofgem recently wrote to energy suppliers, networks and brokers reminding them of their responsibilities to customers this winter. They have been told to identify people who need help early, make support easy to access and ensure repayment plans are affordable and sustainable. Ofgem is increasing its monitoring to ensure suppliers support customers over the winter. Ofgem has also asked energy networks to consider what more they can do to support vulnerable households.

The regulator recognises the significant work energy companies already do, including through hardship funds and partnerships with consumer groups and charities, which goes above and beyond their regulatory obligations.

Since the energy crisis, Ofgem's rules to improve suppliers' financial resilience have put the sector on a much stronger footing to withstand wholesale price volatility, and consumer satisfaction levels are now at record levels.

Ofgem will continue to use its powers to ensure consumers are protected as we head into a challenging winter.

Notes to Editors

View our letters to suppliers, networks and TPIs

More information on the new price cap level, TDCV and comparative graphs can be found in this resource pack. Information on unit rates and standing charges can be found on Ofgem’s website. In July, Ofgem updated the Typical Domestic Consumption Values (TDCV), the level of consumption used to calculate the price cap.

TDCV is used to set the energy price cap and is updated every few years to ensure it continues to reflect how much energy people actually use. Recognising that households are using less energy than before – around 7% less electricity and 17% less gas compared to the last review – Ofgem reduced the TDCV in keeping with the downward trend in consumption due to improved energy efficiency, warmer weather and higher prices.

Under the updated TDCV, the typical household bill from January will rise from its current figure of £1,723 per year to £2,166. For reference, if calculated against the old TDCV rate (2023) this number would have been £1,935 rising to £2,451 from January.

Gas wholesale prices have roughly tripled since the conflict in the Middle East started, including in the last few months, driving a 33% rise in gas bills in the January price cap (vs October). Gas prices also drive up electricity prices because gas remains a key component of electricity generation. But the share of gas is declining as more renewables are built, so electricity prices and bills are rising by less than gas prices, up 19% in the January price cap. When adjusted for inflation the new cap is 31.8% higher than the same period in 2026.

You can read more about this, and all factors making up the new price cap level, in our summary of changes.

Overall number of domestic customer accounts on Standard Variable Tariffs (SVT) is ‘around 34 million’ of which:

new number of SVT Direct Debit accounts – ‘around 21 million’

new number of SVT Standard Credit accounts – ‘around 7 million’

new number of SVT PPM accounts – ‘around 6 million’

Total number of domestic customer accounts on fixed tariffs ‘around 20 million’.

Overall number of domestic households* on Standard Variable Tariffs (SVT) – ‘around 20 million’ of which:

new number of SVT Direct Debit customers – ‘around 12 million’

new number of SVT Standard Credit customers – ‘around 4 million’

new number of SVT PPM customers – ‘around 3 million’

Total number of customers on fixed tariffs ‘around 10 million’.

*Latest Financial Responsibility RFI data is for October 2026. Tariff and customer Account RFI data is as of October 2026 (used to calculate the SVT payment splits).