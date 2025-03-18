Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Energy Secretary visits China to launch climate dialogue
Ed Miliband resumes formal energy and climate talks with China.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband met his Chinese counterparts in Beijing this week to re-start formal energy and climate discussions and demonstrate global climate leadership.
On Saturday (15 March) the Secretary of State met Chinese Minister Huang at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. They discussed strengthening cooperation on climate issues such as nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) looking ahead to COP30.
He then travelled to Tsinghua University where he spoke to students about UK action and global cooperation on climate change as part of the university’s climate lecture series.
On Sunday (16 March), the Energy Secretary visited Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) and hydrogen power projects in Energy Valley, an area which drives the development of clean energy technologies in the country.
He then met with British business representatives based in Beijing, to hear about the opportunities and challenges for business and how the UK can support in increasing UK clean energy exports to drive growth and create jobs.
On Monday (17 March), the Secretary of State visited China’s National Energy Administration to engage in a formal UK-China Energy Dialogue. Along with Administrator Wang, he led discussions focused on clean energy technologies, pathways to the energy transition including phasing out coal, energy security and international energy governance.
At the end of the meeting, Ed Miliband signed the Clean Energy Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Administrator Wang, which agrees to enhance cooperation on renewables, grid modernisation and clean technologies, while protecting the UK’s national security.
The visit concluded with a visit to the Great Hall of the People, where the Energy Secretary met Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to agree to continue cooperation on energy and climate. The Secretary of State also took the opportunity to raise the UK government’s concerns on issues including Russia, forced labour and Jimmy Lai.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:
We can only keep future generations safe from climate change if all major emitters act. It is simply an act of negligence to today’s and future generations not to engage China on how it can play its part in taking action on climate.
That is why I met Chinese ministers for frank conversations about how both countries can fulfil the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement, to which both countries are signed up.
Our Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission is about energy security, lower bills, good jobs and growth for the British people. It is with this mission that we can also influence climate action on a global stage, fight for our way of life and keep our planet safe for our children and grandchildren.
