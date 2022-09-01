Energy security concerns have risen over the last year. This has been brought about by high international gas and electricity prices, and the possibility of gas shortages during winter 2022, driven largely as a consequence of Russia’s war in Ukraine. This POSTnote examines the risks to the UK’s energy security, current practices for ensuring energy security, and measures that might be taken to enhance energy security as the UK transitions towards a net zero economy.

Documents to download

Overview

Over the course of 2022, household energy bills are expected to increase by almost 180% and businesses may see their bills double. This has been driven by increased demand for gas as the world emerges from COVID restrictions and the war in Ukraine, during which Russia has restricted exports of gas to Europe. The prospect of rising fuel poverty rates and gas shortages has brought energy security to the top of the political agenda.

Energy security risks go beyond high prices and fuel shortages. In the recent past, most energy security events have been failures of electricity networks, often due to storms. There have also been examples of customers not being able to access petrol and diesel due to distribution issues, such as a shortage of tanker drivers in September 2021. In the future, the transition of the energy system to meet the goal of net zero emissions is likely to change the energy security risks faced by the UK. As electricity generation continues to move from flexible gas turbines to variable renewables and non-flexible nuclear power, new operability challenges and threats such cyber-attacks will arise. The UK will also require new workforce skills, materials and investment to allow the net zero transition to progress. The effects of climate change, such as flooding and extreme temperatures, could also negatively affect the UK’s energy security.

A range of measures will be needed to maintain and improve the UK’s energy security through the net zero transition. Demand reduction, such as through household insulation, has been shown to be a fast, cheap and effective way of improving energy security by lowering overall energy demand. Increasing the amount of domestic energy generation can reduce the risk of energy failing to reach customers, either due to problems transporting it, or due to geopolitical tensions. As the energy transition progresses, new sources of flexible electricity generation will be needed to balance supply and demand, such as batteries, hydrogen, demand response or interconnection with other networks.

Key messages

Definitions of energy security can include the availability of fuel, affordability, environmental and geopolitical acceptability, and accessibility of energy.

Energy security risks include high energy prices, fuel shortages, equipment failures, the effects of climate change and net zero transition risks, such as a lack of investment or system operability challenges.

Great Britain’s energy security processes and metrics focus on electricity generation, and the reliability of gas and electricity networks, ignoring the price of energy.

Measures to improve energy security include demand reduction, energy storage, diversification of supply, energy market reform and interconnection, but will not provide short-term energy price relief.

Acknowledgments

