Energy Security Bill is welcome, but immediate action is needed before winter draws in, says Citizens Advice
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to the government’s Energy Security Bill.
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:
“With millions of people already struggling to make ends meet, it’s a relief to see the government extend the price cap beyond 2023.
“Yet much of what we’re paying for our energy is going straight out the window, because so many of our homes are draughty and poorly insulated.
“We’re glad the government is taking a longer-term view on supporting people with energy bills, but it must bring in energy efficiency measures as a matter of urgency, to help families stay warm this winter.”
Commenting on the regulation of heat networks, Dame Clare Moriarty added:
“To bring bills down in the long run, we must also be less dependent on gas. It’s welcome to see the government recognise this by regulating heat networks.
“As the statutory consumer advocate, our top priority will be to make sure the government and Ofgem give people the same protections they currently have for gas and electricity.”
