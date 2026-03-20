RUSI
|Printable version
Energy Security Lessons From the Oil Crises — And Nuclear Power’s Strategic Return
The adoption of nuclear power accelerated in reaction to oil crises in the past, and the proposition only makes greater sense today.
Modern nuclear energy policy cannot be understood without revisiting the oil crises of the 1970s. The oil embargo of 1973 and the subsequent supply shock in 1979 exposed a profound vulnerability at the heart of industrial economies: their overwhelming dependence on imported fossil fuels from geopolitically unstable regions. What followed was not simply a temporary spike in fuel prices but a fundamental shift in how governments thought about energy security.
Shortages triggered fuel rationing, long queues at petrol stations and widespread economic disruption across the Western world. The longer-term consequences were even more severe. The crisis produced stagflation – an unusual combination of high inflation and economic stagnation – while exposing the fragility of global energy supply chains built around cheap and abundant oil. Policymakers began to recognise that energy was not merely a commodity but a strategic vulnerability.
Half a century later, recent geopolitical tensions – from the Russia-Ukraine war to instability in the Middle East – have again highlighted the same structural weaknesses in global energy systems. Western economies remain heavily exposed to disruptions in hydrocarbons such as oil and natural gas, fuels that must move continuously through pipelines, shipping routes and other critical infrastructure.
These developments should serve as a wake-up call. Energy systems built around fuels that require constant transportation, limited storage capacity and complex logistics are inherently vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.
For decades, global energy markets have depended on continuous flows of fuel moving through a small number of strategic chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical energy transit corridors in the world. A large share of globally traded oil passes through this narrow maritime route every day. Any disruption – whether caused by military conflict, sanctions, piracy or infrastructure failure – can rapidly trigger price spikes and supply shortages.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/energy-security-lessons-oil-crises-and-nuclear-powers-strategic-return
Latest News from
RUSI
RUSI Recommendations Adopted by UK Inquiry Report into Foreign Political Interference19/03/2026 14:25:00
The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS), as part of its Defending Democracy inquiry, has published a report on political finance and foreign interference in the UK which draws heavily on the work of RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security (CFS).
The Gulf’s Zeitenwende Moment17/03/2026 14:25:00
The Gulf States will be re-evaluating their future following the US’ betrayal of its security guarantees.
RUSI at the Munich Security Conference 202617/03/2026 12:05:00
Last week, RUSI Director-General Rachel Ellehuus joined global leaders at the 2026 Munich Security Conference, engaging in high-level discussions on transatlantic security and defence.
Brief, Bold and Beautiful? Reactions on the US National Cyber Strategy16/03/2026 14:25:00
The long-awaited US National Cyber Strategy has just been published, and it’s five pages of content have raised considerable questions about how ambition will translate into practice.
Who Will Pay the Cost of Freedom in Europe?16/03/2026 14:25:00
Strengthening Europe’s defence requires public spending and public backing. How can political leaders explain and gain support for policies to fund defence investment?
Learning the Wrong Lessons? Counterterrorism Amid a Jihadist Revival16/03/2026 12:30:00
With violent extremism pushed to the periphery of mainstream security debates, the concern is not just a lack of resourcing, but a revival of obsolete assumptions and policy approaches.
Gulf War III is a Warning About the Effects of a ‘Taiwan Straits War I’13/03/2026 14:25:00
Ripples of economic disruption radiating from the attack on Iran by Israel and the US give notice of the effect a war over Taiwan would spread through the world.
Macron Offers a Promising Vision for Nuclear Deterrence in Europe12/03/2026 14:25:00
Macron’s concept of ‘forward deterrence’ offers a distinctly European approach to nuclear deterrence.