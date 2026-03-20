Energy Security Lessons From the Oil Crises — And Nuclear Power’s Strategic Return

The adoption of nuclear power accelerated in reaction to oil crises in the past, and the proposition only makes greater sense today.

Modern nuclear energy policy cannot be understood without revisiting the oil crises of the 1970s. The oil embargo of 1973 and the subsequent supply shock in 1979 exposed a profound vulnerability at the heart of industrial economies: their overwhelming dependence on imported fossil fuels from geopolitically unstable regions. What followed was not simply a temporary spike in fuel prices but a fundamental shift in how governments thought about energy security.

Shortages triggered fuel rationing, long queues at petrol stations and widespread economic disruption across the Western world. The longer-term consequences were even more severe. The crisis produced stagflation – an unusual combination of high inflation and economic stagnation – while exposing the fragility of global energy supply chains built around cheap and abundant oil. Policymakers began to recognise that energy was not merely a commodity but a strategic vulnerability.

Half a century later, recent geopolitical tensions – from the Russia-Ukraine war to instability in the Middle East – have again highlighted the same structural weaknesses in global energy systems. Western economies remain heavily exposed to disruptions in hydrocarbons such as oil and natural gas, fuels that must move continuously through pipelines, shipping routes and other critical infrastructure.

These developments should serve as a wake-up call. Energy systems built around fuels that require constant transportation, limited storage capacity and complex logistics are inherently vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

For decades, global energy markets have depended on continuous flows of fuel moving through a small number of strategic chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical energy transit corridors in the world. A large share of globally traded oil passes through this narrow maritime route every day. Any disruption – whether caused by military conflict, sanctions, piracy or infrastructure failure – can rapidly trigger price spikes and supply shortages.

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