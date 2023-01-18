Ministry of Justice
Enforcement Agent (Bailiff) Fee Review 2023
Reviewing the fees that enforcement agents (bailiffs) can recover when enforcing debts and fines.
The Ministry of Justice is currently reviewing the fees that enforcement agents (bailiffs) can recover when enforcing debts and fines. These fees are set out in the Taking Control of Goods (Fees) Regulations 2014.
To inform the review we have sent a questionnaire to key stakeholders, including trade associations, debt advice organisations and creditors.
The review is considering the following:
- to see if more can be done to encourage early payment to reduce the number of cases where an enforcement agent needs to attend the debtor’s property.
- to review whether the fees remain set at an appropriate level.
- to review the fee charged for Enforcement Stage 2 of the High Court Enforcement fee scale.
- to review the impact of the Fees Regulations on creditors.
We welcome evidence from any other organisation or individual. If you want to provide evidence to our review, please email bailffreview@justice.gov.ukto request a copy of the questionnaire.
The deadline to submit evidence is 20 February 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/enforcement-agent-bailiff-fee-review-2023
