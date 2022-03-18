EU News
|Printable version
Enforcing sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs: Commission's “Freeze and Seize” Task Force steps up work with international partners
The European Commission's ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force, set up to ensure EU-level coordination to implement sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs, has now stepped up its action at international level. It will work alongside the newly established 'Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO)' Task Force, under which the EU operates together with the G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as Australia.
Cooperation between the European ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force and the international ‘REPO' Task Force is essential to guarantee the efficiency of the sanctions taken on both sides of the Atlantic. The Commission is committed to work closely and coordinate with its partners to ensure effective cooperation on a global level.
Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, yesterday said:
“This coordination will make the prosecution of the listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs in the Union a concrete possibility. Such initiatives are vital to achieve the rapid freezing and confiscation of the assets owned by individuals and entities targeted by the sanctions. We must therefore continue to step up our work together to identify oligarchs who help finance or organise actions in Ukraine, or who pursue illegal activities on the territory of the Union. Our joint action can make a difference globally. It truly shows solidarity and unity in the face of war”.
Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, yesterday emphasised that:
“Our combined measures are having a significant impact - the Russian economy is in free fall. G7 Justice and Finance Ministers committed to the important task of identifying entities and individuals listed across jurisdictions. We need to ensure that those who provide services - financial, legal and others - to oligarchs to facilitate sanctions evasion are fully aware of the risks they run. We will investigate any and all efforts to breach our sanctions legislation and there will be consequences for violations. The focus of our work is to stop money flowing to the Russian war machine. Wealthy oligarchs supporting the Russian war machine need to know that they will not find any safe haven in the EU or elsewhere.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Member States agree to reduce persistent organic pollutants in waste18/03/2022 16:33:00
Environment ministers endorsed the Council’s mandate to negotiate an agreement with the European Parliament on a regulation that aims to further restrict the presence of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in waste.
Sustainable batteries: member states ready to start negotiations with Parliament18/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted a general approach on a proposal for a regulation to strengthen EU legislation on batteries and waste batteries.
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 202218/03/2022 13:25:00
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 2022.
The European Investment Fund and Resilience Partners will continue to support growth in SMEs through the launch of Resilience Partners Fund II18/03/2022 12:38:00
The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Resilience Partners, a private debt firm, have partnered to provide financing support and flexibility to high-growth Spanish and European SMEs.
EU cohesion policy: More than 1.5 million EU-funded projects accessible in new public platform18/03/2022 11:33:00
At the start of the 8th Cohesion Forum, the Commission yesterday launched ‘Kohesio', a public online platform gathering all the information on over 1.5 million projects in all 27 Member States financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the Cohesion Fund and the European Social Fund (ESF) since 2014.
Ukraine: Council adopts negotiating mandate to unlock additional support under the home affairs funds18/03/2022 10:38:00
EU ambassadors recently (16 March 2022) agreed the Council’s negotiating mandate on a proposal to amend the 2014-2020 home affairs funds and 2021-2027 asylum, migration and integration fund.
Ukraine: Council approves swift release of cohesion resources to help refugees18/03/2022 09:25:00
The Council yesterday endorsed a legislative proposal that will mobilise cohesion policy funding to assist refugees fleeing Russia’s military aggression.
Yemen: Commission pledges €154 million for conflict-affected people17/03/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission yesterday announced €154 million for 2022 to support those most in need in Yemen at the high-level pledging event for Yemen co-hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland.
Capital Markets Union: Commission proposes simpler rules to make settlement in EU financial markets safer and more efficient17/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed changes to the Central Securities Depositories Regulation to enhance the efficiency of the EU's settlement markets, while safeguarding financial stability.